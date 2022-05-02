2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round: Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Toronto Maple Leafs Live Stream Without Cable

After a hard fought 82 game regular season, the NHL Playoffs return for their first round of playoff games.

On their quest for the Stanley Cup, the Tampa Bay Lightning will face the Toronto Maple Leafs in a seven-game series to see who will advance in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs

How to Watch Lightning vs. Maple Leafs Online

When: Starting May 2nd at 7:30pm ET

Where: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

Local TV: Bally Sports Sun (Game 1 -7)

National TV: ESPN2 (Game 1 & 2) / TBS (Game 3 & 4)

How to Stream Round 1: Lightning vs. Maple Leafs Live Without Cable

There are five major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. These allow you to watch the Lightning/Maple Leafs series live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.

This is the best option for fans that want to watch their local channels (ABC), Regional Sports Networks, as well as nationally televised games on cable networks like ESPN, ESPN2, TNT, and TBS.

In Tampa, games will air on Bally Sports Sun, which is available with DIRECTV STREAM with a 5-Day Free Trial. In your local market, you can choose whether to stream the local or national telecast.

Nationally, the games will be available on [ESPN/TNT], which you can watch with a DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. The least expensive option to stream ESPN/ESPN2/TNT/TBS games is with Sling TV, which you can get for just $17.50 for your first month (50% OFF).

Lightning vs. Maple Leafs TV Schedule

Monday, May 2: Lightning at Maple Leafs, 7:30 p.m. ET (Sportsnet, CBC, TVA Sports, ESPN2)

Wednesday, May 4: Lightning at Maple Leafs, 7:30 p.m. ET (Sportsnet, CBC, TVA Sports, ESPN2)

Friday, May 6: Maple Leafs at Lightning, 7:30 p.m. ET (TBS, Sportsnet, CBC, TVA Sports)

Sunday, May 8: Maple Leafs at Lightning, 7 p.m. ET (TBS, Sportsnet, CBC, TVA Sports)

*Tuesday, May 10: Lightning at Maple Leafs, TBD

*Thursday, May 12: Maple Leafs at Lightning, TBD

*Saturday, May 14: Lightning at Maple Leafs, TBD

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Toronto Maple Leafs Preview