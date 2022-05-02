2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round: Los Angeles Kings vs. Edmonton Oilers Live Stream Without Cable

After a hard fought 82 game regular season, the NHL Playoffs return for their first round of playoff games.

On their quest for the Stanley Cup, the Los Angeles Kings will face the Edmonton Oilers in a seven-game series to see who will advance in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs

How to Watch Kings vs. Oilers Online

When: Starting May 2nd at 10:30pm ET

Where: Pepsi Center, Denver

Local TV: Bally Sports West (Los Angeles)

National TV: ESPN2 (Game 1 & 2) / TBS (Game 3 & 4)

How to Stream Round 1: Kings vs. Oilers Live Without Cable

There are five major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. These allow you to watch the Kings/Oilers series live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.

This is the best option for fans that want to watch their local channels (ABC), Regional Sports Networks, as well as nationally televised games on cable networks like ESPN, ESPN2, TNT, and TBS.

In Los Angeles, games will air on Bally Sports West, which is available with DIRECTV STREAM with a 5-Day Free Trial. Since it is no longer available on Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV, this is your best option to watch your local Kings telecast.

Nationally, the games will be available on [ESPN/TNT], which you can watch with a DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. The least expensive option to stream ESPN/ESPN2/TNT/TBS games is with Sling TV, which you can get for just $17.50 for your first month (50% OFF).

Kings vs. Oilers TV Schedule

Monday, May 2: Kings at Oilers, 10 p.m. ET (Sportsnet, CBC, TVA Sports, ESPN2)

Wednesday, May 4: Kings at Oilers, 10 p.m. ET (Sportsnet, CBC, TVA Sports, ESPN2)

Friday, May 6: Oilers at Kings, 10 p.m. ET (TBS, Sportsnet, CBC, TVA Sports)

Sunday, May 8: Oilers at Kings, 10 p.m. ET (TBS, Sportsnet, CBC, TVA Sports)

*Tuesday, May 10: Kings at Oilers, TBD

*Thursday, May 12: Oilers at Kings, TBD

*Saturday, May 14: Kings at Oilers, TBD