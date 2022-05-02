 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Los Angeles Kings Edmonton Oilers

2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round: Los Angeles Kings vs. Edmonton Oilers Live Stream Without Cable

Jason Gurwin

After a hard fought 82 game regular season, the NHL Playoffs return for their first round of playoff games.

On their quest for the Stanley Cup, the Los Angeles Kings will face the Edmonton Oilers in a seven-game series to see who will advance in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs

How to Watch Kings vs. Oilers Online

  • When: Starting May 2nd at 10:30pm ET
  • Where: Pepsi Center, Denver
  • Local TV: Bally Sports West (Los Angeles)
  • National TV: ESPN2 (Game 1 & 2) / TBS (Game 3 & 4)

How to Stream Round 1: Kings vs. Oilers Live Without Cable

There are five major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. These allow you to watch the Kings/Oilers series live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.

This is the best option for fans that want to watch their local channels (ABC), Regional Sports Networks, as well as nationally televised games on cable networks like ESPN, ESPN2, TNT, and TBS.

In Los Angeles, games will air on Bally Sports West, which is available with DIRECTV STREAM with a 5-Day Free Trial. Since it is no longer available on Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV, this is your best option to watch your local Kings telecast.

Nationally, the games will be available on [ESPN/TNT], which you can watch with a DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. The least expensive option to stream ESPN/ESPN2/TNT/TBS games is with Sling TV, which you can get for just $17.50 for your first month (50% OFF).

Kings vs. Oilers TV Schedule

  • Monday, May 2: Kings at Oilers, 10 p.m. ET (Sportsnet, CBC, TVA Sports, ESPN2)
  • Wednesday, May 4: Kings at Oilers, 10 p.m. ET (Sportsnet, CBC, TVA Sports, ESPN2)
  • Friday, May 6: Oilers at Kings, 10 p.m. ET (TBS, Sportsnet, CBC, TVA Sports)
  • Sunday, May 8: Oilers at Kings, 10 p.m. ET (TBS, Sportsnet, CBC, TVA Sports)
  • *Tuesday, May 10: Kings at Oilers, TBD
  • *Thursday, May 12: Oilers at Kings, TBD
  • *Saturday, May 14: Kings at Oilers, TBD
DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports West≥ $89.99------
TBS--
ESPN2--

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports West, TBS, and ESPN2 + 34 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: TBS and ESPN2 + 15 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: TBS and ESPN2 + 31 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: TBS and ESPN2 + 31 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN2 + 27 Top Cable Channels

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.