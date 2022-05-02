 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
St. Louis Blues Minnesota Wild

2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round: St. Louis Blues vs. Minnesota Wild Live Stream Without Cable

Jason Gurwin

After a hard fought 82 game regular season, the NHL Playoffs return for their first round of playoff games.

On their quest for the Stanley Cup, the St. Louis Blues will face the Minnesota Wild in a seven-game series to see who will advance in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs

How to Watch Blues vs. Wild Online

  • When: Starting May 2nd at 9:30pm ET
  • Where: PNC Arena, Raleigh
  • Local TV: Bally Sports Midwest (St. Louis), Bally Sports North (Minnesota)
  • National TV: ESPN (Game 1 & 2), TNT (Game 3), TBS (Game 4)

How to Stream Round 1: Blues vs. Wild Live Without Cable

There are five major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. These allow you to watch the Blues/Wild series live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.

This is the best option for fans that want to watch their local channels (ABC), Regional Sports Networks, as well as nationally televised games on cable networks like ESPN, ESPN2, TNT, and TBS.

In St. Louis, games will air on Bally Sports Midwest, while in Minnesota, the games will air on Bally Sports North, both of which are available with DIRECTV STREAM with a 5-Day Free Trial. Since they are no longer carried on Hulu, fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV – this is your best way to watch the local telecast for the Blues and Wild.

Nationally, the games will be available on [ESPN/TNT], which you can watch with a DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. The least expensive option to stream ESPN/ESPN2/TNT/TBS games is with Sling TV, which you can get for just $17.50 for your first month (50% OFF).

Blues vs. Wild TV Schedule

  • Monday, May 2: Blues at Wild, 9:30 p.m. ET (ESPN, SN360, TVA Sports)
  • Wednesday, May 4: Blues at Wild, 9:30 p.m. ET (ESPN, SN360, TVA Sports)
  • Friday, May 6: Wild at Blues, 9:30 p.m. ET (TNT, SN360, TVA Sports)
  • Sunday, May 8: Wild at Blues, 4:30 p.m. ET (TBS, SN360, TVA Sports)
  • *Tuesday, May 10: Blues at Wild, TBD
  • *Thursday, May 12: Wild at Blues, TBD
  • *Saturday, May 14: Blues at Wild, TBD

Blues vs. Wild Season Recap

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Midwest≥ $89.99------
Bally Sports North≥ $89.99------
ESPN--
TNT--

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Midwest, Bally Sports North, ESPN, and TNT + 33 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: ESPN and TNT + 14 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN and TNT + 30 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN and TNT + 30 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 26 Top Cable Channels

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.