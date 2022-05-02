2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round: St. Louis Blues vs. Minnesota Wild Live Stream Without Cable

After a hard fought 82 game regular season, the NHL Playoffs return for their first round of playoff games.

On their quest for the Stanley Cup, the St. Louis Blues will face the Minnesota Wild in a seven-game series to see who will advance in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs

How to Watch Blues vs. Wild Online

When: Starting May 2nd at 9:30pm ET

Where: PNC Arena, Raleigh

Local TV: Bally Sports Midwest (St. Louis), Bally Sports North (Minnesota)

National TV: ESPN (Game 1 & 2), TNT (Game 3), TBS (Game 4)

5-Day Free Trial $69.99+ / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get Three Months of HBO Max, Showtime, STARZ, EPIX, and Cinemax for FREE.

How to Stream Round 1: Blues vs. Wild Live Without Cable

There are five major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. These allow you to watch the Blues/Wild series live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.

This is the best option for fans that want to watch their local channels (ABC), Regional Sports Networks, as well as nationally televised games on cable networks like ESPN, ESPN2, TNT, and TBS.

In St. Louis, games will air on Bally Sports Midwest, while in Minnesota, the games will air on Bally Sports North, both of which are available with DIRECTV STREAM with a 5-Day Free Trial. Since they are no longer carried on Hulu, fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV – this is your best way to watch the local telecast for the Blues and Wild.

5-Day Free Trial $69.99+ / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get Three Months of HBO Max, Showtime, STARZ, EPIX, and Cinemax for FREE.

Nationally, the games will be available on [ESPN/TNT], which you can watch with a DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. The least expensive option to stream ESPN/ESPN2/TNT/TBS games is with Sling TV, which you can get for just $17.50 for your first month (50% OFF).

Get 50% OFF $35+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get 50% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV (JUST $17.50)

Blues vs. Wild TV Schedule

Monday, May 2: Blues at Wild, 9:30 p.m. ET (ESPN, SN360, TVA Sports)

Wednesday, May 4: Blues at Wild, 9:30 p.m. ET (ESPN, SN360, TVA Sports)

Friday, May 6: Wild at Blues, 9:30 p.m. ET (TNT, SN360, TVA Sports)

Sunday, May 8: Wild at Blues, 4:30 p.m. ET (TBS, SN360, TVA Sports)

*Tuesday, May 10: Blues at Wild, TBD

*Thursday, May 12: Wild at Blues, TBD

*Saturday, May 14: Blues at Wild, TBD

Blues vs. Wild Season Recap