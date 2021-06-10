Hulu Finally Adds 5.1 Dolby Digital Surround Sound on Apple TV

Hulu users can now access Dolby Digital 5.1 surround sound on Apple TV devices, including the all-new Apple TV 4K. While it hasn’t rolled out to all users quite yet, users with the latest version of the app (v. 7.26) have begun to get the update behind-the-scenes.
5.1 Dolby Digital support is available across a wide-variety of content on the platform including Hulu Originals like “The Handmaid’s Tale” and other SVOD content like “This is Us” and “Modern Family.” You will notice which content has it (and whether you’ve gotten the update) by the badge below the show description.
It is not available on live streaming channels as part of Hulu Live TV.
Hulu has been available on many other devices including Android TV, Fire TV, and Roku, which added it in December 2019.
Hulu Devices with 5.1 Support
- Android TV (select models)
- Chromecast*
- Fire TV (3rd generation and Cube) and Fire TV Stick 4K
- LG TV (WebOS 3.0 and above)
- Mac Safari
- Microsoft Edge
- Nintendo Switch
- PlayStation 3
- PlayStation 4
- Roku and Roku Stick
- Samsung TV (select models)
- VIZIO SmartCast TVs
- Xbox One
- Xfinity X1 TV Boxes
