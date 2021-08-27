A Look at Upcoming Streaming Content, Including ‘Backyard Blowout’ and ‘Kin’
- Eleven episodes of Backyard Blowout will stream Sept. 16 on Peacock. The new renovation series lets kids rebuild the backyard – balancing their imaginations with family needs. All the designs are up to the kids — everything from treehouses to saunas. Backyard Blowout is Peacock’s first venture in DIY design. The show is hosted by Jonathan Kidder (Waffles & Mochi) and outdoor design expert Sana Garner.
Here are other deals and projects:
- Irish gang drama Kin, premiering Sept. 9 on AMC+, stars Charlie Cox (Daredevil), Clare Dunne (Herself), Aidan Gillen (Game of Thrones) and Ciarán Hinds (Game of Thrones). Kin charts the lives of the Kinsellas, a small but tight-knit crime family embroiled in a war against a powerful drug kingpin.
-
An adaptation of Rick Famuyiwa’s 1999 movie, The Wood got a pilot order from Showtime. Famuyiwa will direct the pilot and executive produce alongside The Chi showrunner Justin Hillian, who will write the script. The Wood is a look at friendship and dating from the perspective of three young Black males born and raised in the gentrifying L.A. suburb of Inglewood. The trio struggles to balance fatherhood, ambition and loyalty.
-
A.P. BIO is about to debut season four on Peacock. All eight episodes will drop on Sept. 2. The series is about a disgraced Harvard professor (Glenn Howerton) forced to teach biology at his former high school in Toledo. After grousing for three seasons, he discovers he might just have his dream job. The show co-stars Patton Oswalt and Mary Sohn. Also on the streamer, launching Sept. 30, is the four-episode Unidentified with Demi Lovato. The show follows Lovato, her sister and best friend Matt as they search for the truth about UFO phenomena.
-
discovery+ and Talos Films announced a multi-year, multi-project deal to produce true-crime content for the streamer. The two were responsible for Queen of Meth, about Lori Arnold’s rise as a drug “queenpin” in rural Iowa. The next two collaborations will be an inside look at the scandalous Hammer family, including recent allegations about actor Armie Hammer, and an exposé of the troubled teen industry: wilderness camps, gay ‘conversion’ programs and behavior modification facilities.
-
Redbox signed a content agreement with Game Show Network to bring its popular game shows and movie channels to free streaming service. Viewers will also be able to stream classic movies from the 1970s, 1980s, as well as popular Westerns. The channels can be accessed via Redbox’s streaming app, which is available on various devices, including Roku, Vizio, Samsung, iOS and Android.
-
Dug Days will launch on Disney+ on Sept. 1. The series of five shorts follows the humorous misadventures of Dug, the lovable dog from the Oscar-winning film Up. His high-tech collar translates his crazy thoughts into speech. Bob Peterson, the voice of Dug, wrote and directed the new shorts.
-
The first cast member for the animated Magic: The Gathering TV series on Netflix is Brandon Routh (Superman Returns). Routh is the voice of Gideon Jura, an “unfalteringly heroic Planeswalker” on the show, which debuts in late 2022. Original executive producers Joe and Anthony Russo have exited the series; Jeff Kline (Transformers: Prime) takes creative control.
-
SportsGrid Network, a 24/7 diginet devoted to sports wagering and fantasy sports, launches on Sept. 1. SportsGrid Network will be distributed on nine digital subchannels licensed to Nexstar in nine major U.S. markets. SportsGrid is currently distributed across over-the-air broadcast and cable television, connected Smart TVs, a variety of streaming platforms, mobile devices and on the internet. The new network will be available on recently vacated digital subchannels licensed to Nexstar.
