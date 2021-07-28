A Look at Upcoming Streaming Content, Including ‘Dexter’ and ‘The Wheel of Time’

Everyone’s favorite serial killer is coming back this fall.

Showtime’s hit Dexter, which ran from 2006-2013, returns November 7. Michael C. Hall plays Dexter Morgan, last seen faking his death in Miami and leaving his young son in the charge of his ex-girlfriend/serial killer. Fans were unnerved by the ending, which resulted in the 10-episode revival series Dexter: New Blood.

Set 10 years after Dexter Morgan went missing in the eye of Hurricane Laura, the just-released trailer puts Dexter in a new state with new challenges. The Dark Passenger awaits. The first three episodes of the original Dexter are now available to stream free on YouTube, Showtime.com, and Sho.com.

Dexter October 1, 2006 Dexter Morgan, a blood spatter pattern analyst for the Miami Metro Police also leads a secret life as a serial killer, hunting down criminals who have slipped through the cracks of justice.

Here’s a look at other deals and upcoming projects:

The Wheel of Time, the popular fantasy novel, debuts on Amazon Prime Video this November. Based on Robert Jordan’s best-selling fantasy novels, The Wheel of Time is set in an epic world where magic exists, but only certain women are allowed to access it. The story follows Moiraine (Rosamund Pike), a member of the powerful all-female organization called the Aes Sedai, once she arrives in Two Rivers. She embarks on a dangerous, world-spanning journey with five people, one of whom is prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn, who will either save humanity or destroy it.

A new Exorcist franchise is coming from Universal Pictures and Peacock, in partnership with Blumhouse and Morgan Creek. The $400 million-plus deal to purchase worldwide rights stars Ellen Burstyn reprising her role from the original 1973 film as the mother of a demon child. David Gordon Green (Halloween) directs. The new franchise stars Leslie Odom Jr. (Hamilton) as the parent of a possessed child.

Shows from Vice will stay on Hulu after Vice Distribution renewed its partnership with the streamer. Genres include true crime, docs, entertainment, and lifestyle. New shows include Dark Side of Football, Dark Side of the 90s and one-off documentary Vice Versa: Chyna. Vice Distribution’s catalog has more than 1,000 hours of programming from across Vice Media Group. The deal covers 130 hours of Vice programming and continues a partnership struck in 2019.

Jai Courtney (Divergent film series ) is the latest cast member of Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming The Terminal List opposite Chris Pratt (Guardians of the Galaxy). Courtney has a recurring role as Steve Horn, the billionaire kingpin behind Capstone Industries, while Pratt plays a Navy SEAL whose platoon was ambushed in a covert mission and is confronting the past. The Terminal List is based on the novel by Jack Carr, with Carr and Pratt also acting as executive producers.

Local TV streamer Locast launched its latest market, No. 35, in Pittsburgh. The area will also cover Morgantown, West Virginia. To date, Locast has 40+ TV channels. The news service, which is supported by donations. Locast is available through various sources, including Google Play, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon, and Roku.

Breathe, a new Netflix drama series, will star Florencia Lozano (Life After You) and Juan Pablo Espinosa (Half Brothers). Created by Martin Gero (Blindspot), it’s about a plane crash in the middle of the Canadian wilderness, with one woman struggling to survive.

The second season of Peacock Original series Departure, the conspiracy series that follows an investigation into a crash of a high-speed train, launches August 5 on Peacock. Kendra Malley (Archie Panjabi) is in charge of the team trying to understand the accident in rural Michigan. The suspects include a disillusioned employee, a local anti-technology politician, the tech mogul who produced the train’s software, and a man with ties to a Mexican drug cartel.

TEGNA’s Locked On, a local sports podcast network with daily shows for all “Big 4” professional sports leagues and major college programs, announced that 20 of its shows are now available as YouTube channels, as well as on TEGNA station’s OTT apps in select markets. Since the launch of the network’s first YouTube channel in May 2021, Locked On’s channels have generated more than 1 million video views, according to YouTube. On July 29, the live Locked On NBA Draft 2021 special, a co-production with WFAA, TEGNA’s Dallas ABC affiliate, will stream coverage of the analysis of draft picks. It begins one hour before the start of the NBA Draft.

“Dexter: New Blood”