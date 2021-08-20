A Look at Upcoming Streaming Content, Including ‘Foundation’ and ‘FBoy Island’

Foundation, the 10-episode epic about a band of exiles that must save the Galactic Empire from destruction, streams on Apple TV+ on Sept. 24. Shifting loyalties and complicated relationships will determine the fate of humanity. The first two episodes stream at launch, then weekly thereafter. The sci-fi adventure fantasy is directed by showrunner and executive producer, David S. Goyer (Batman Begins, Man of Steel). The international cast is led by Jared Harris and Lee Pace, along with Lou Llobell and Leah Harvey.

Here are other deals and future projects:

HBO Max’s dating show FBoy Island, has received a second-season renewal. The dating series, hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser, kicked off in July and just ended its 10-episode first season. The show had the biggest launch for a Max Original reality series, per the streamer. It follows three women as they are introduced to 24 men — 12 self-proclaimed “Nice Guys” looking for love and 12 self-proclaimed “FBoys” only there to win cash.

Brandon Michael Hall (The Mayor) will have a recurring role in Hulu’s How I Met Your Father, opposite Hilary Duff. Created by Isaac Aptake and Elizabeth Berger, Father is set in the near future, as Sophie (Duff) tells her son how she met his dad. It begins in 2021, as Sophie and her friends navigate dating and love.

Adventure Time: Fionna & Cake has received a 10-episode series order from HBO Max. The half-hour animated series for young adults features characters from the original 2007 Cartoon Network hit Adventure Time. The series will explore the relationship between the fearless sword-wielding adventurer Fionna and her magical best friend and talking cat Cake and the mysterious land of Ooo. Adam Muto (“Adventure Time,” “Adventure Time: Distant Lands” specials) will serve as showrunner and executive producer.

On the Edge with Alex Honnold, a new docu-series from National Geographic has been greenlit by Disney+. The three-part On the Edge sees Honnold embark on a lifelong dream – a climbing journey across the remotest and toughest walls and peaks of Greenland, a country on the frontline of the climate crisis. His ultimate test will come from Peak 3342; to date, unclimbed, and one of the highest peaks in Greenland. Honnold was also the focus of the Oscar-winning documentary, Free Solo, also available on Disney+.

My Life Is Murder, starring award-winning actress Lucy Lawless (Xena: The Warrior Princess, Battlestar Galactica), as a retired detective who can’t resist looking into unsolved cases in the Acorn TV 10-episode drama. The first season was set in Melbourne, Australia. The second season moves to Auckland, New Zealand, where the clever sleuth uses unique skills to solve the city’s most baffling murders. The show debuts on August 30.

Keith David (They Live, Greenleaf) will play the narrator in season two of HBO Max’s Love Life. A rom-com anthology centers on Marcus Watkins (executive producer William Jackson Harper, The Good Life) as he recovers from a long relationship. He’s now searching, anew, for romance. Other cast members include Jessica Williams, Punkie Johnson, and Chris “Comedian CP” Powell, as well as recurring guest stars Arian Moayed, Leslie Bibb, John Earl Jelks, and Anna Kendrick, who also executive produces.

The Witcher: Blood Origin is adding cast members to its Netflix prequel series, set in an elven world 1, 200 years before The Witcher. Mirren Mack will play Merwyn; Lenny Henry will play Balor; Jacob Collins will play Eredin; Lizzie Annis will play Zacaré; Huw Novelli will play Callan “Brother Death;” Francesca Mills will play Meldof; Amy Murray will play Fenrik; Nathaniel Curtis will play Brían; Zach Wyatt will play Syndril, and Dylan Moran will play Uthrok One-Nut. The prequel explores the creation of the first Witcher and the events that led monsters, elves, and men to merge their worlds.

Street Outlaws: Gone Girl Sept. 6 on discovery+. Seven of the fastest women in street racing are ready to rev into high gear and compete to see who is best. There are no tricked-out engines or fancy cars, just street-legal cars. Drivers include the MSO’s Mama Hen Tricia; Queen of the Streets, Precious; Wild Card racer, Chelsea and No-Prep King champ and drag racer, Lizzy Musi. Viewers can join the conversation on social media by using #StreetOutlaws: Gone Girl and following Street Outlaws on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

People TV, an offshoot of People magazine, is now on WatchFree+, Vizio’s free streaming service on VIZIO SmartCast TVs. PeopleTV, the ad-supported OTT service from People and Entertainment Weekly, features original series and specials focusing on celebrity, pop culture, and human-interest stories. Programs include People in 10 and Hollywood at Home.

