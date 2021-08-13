A Look at Upcoming Streaming Content, Including the Final Season of ‘Lucifer’ and Mark Wahlberg’s ‘Wahl Street’
A premiere date has been announced for the upcoming sixth and final season of Lucifer on Netflix. In the fantasy based on the DC-Vertigo comic book, Lucifer Morningstar (Tom Ellis) and Police Detective Chloe Decker (Lauren German) are having a tough time saying goodbye to Los Angeles and heading to the Silver City so the once-Devil can take up his new post — as God. The series, which aired its first three seasons on Fox before becoming a Netflix Original, streams its final 10 episodes on September 10.
Here are other deals and future projects:
- Mark Wahlberg’s Wahl Street got a second season order from HBO Max. The 10-episode order will be produced by Wahlberg’s Unrealistic Ideas. The Show centers on the actor and businessman as he deals with the demands of his businesses, such as Municipal, F45 and Wahlburgers. He is also turning 50, while his wife, Rhea, launches the first women’s collection for the brand.
HBO Max
HBO Max is a subscription video streaming service that gives access to the full HBO library, along with exclusive Max Originals, and access to every Warner Bros. film on HBO Max on the same day that it hits theaters.
HBO Max has two tiers, an ad-supported plan for $9.99 and ad-free plan for $14.99. HBO Max without ads also includes features like the ability to download offline and 4K streaming.
Subscribers will have access to hit HBO series like Succession, Mare of Easttown, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and more.
All HBO Max subscribers will get the full libraries of shows like “Friends”, “The Big Bang Theory”, “South Park”, “Fresh Prince of Bel Air”, “The West Wing”, and more.
They also will get Max Originals that aren’t available to HBO channel subscribers, like “The Flight Attendant” (Kaley Cuoco), “Love Life” (Anna Kendrick), as well as reboots to “Sex In The City” and “Gossip Girl.”
-
John Lithgow (Perry Mason, Bombshell) has joined the cast of Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon, an upcoming Apple TV+ drama. Flower Moon is based on David Grann’s novel and is set in Oklahoma in the 1920s, centering on the true story of serial murders of oil-wealthy Osage Nation members. The crimes, often done as land grabs, came to be known as the Reign of Terror. Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio are already on board.
-
Redbox has signed an agreement with DMR, one of the world’s largest aggregators and distributors of content. Fueling Redbox’s rapid growth in the streaming space, this latest content agreement launches RetroCrush – a free anime streaming brand that provides viewers classic anime TV and movies 24 hours a day. In addition, Redbox will add hundreds of movies and TV series to its growing free ad-supported video on demand (AVOD) service. The RetroCrush channel features a selection of classic anime TV series and movies, including Street Fighter II: The Animated Series, Goku: Midnight Eye and Demon City Shinjuku, among others.
Peacock
Peacock is a subscription video streaming service from NBCUniversal that gives access to up to 15,000 hours of content including original shows, blockbuster movies, and classic television series.
It will include news, entertainment, sports, late-night, and reality from various NBCU properties including NBC, Bravo, and E!.
Just like other streaming services, Peacock will have their own original series including reboots of Save By The Bell, Punky Brewster, and Battlestar Galactica. They also have shows like Rutherford Falls (Ed Helms), Dr. Death (Alec Baldwin), and a behind-the-scenes docs-series about Saturday Night Live.
The company has acquired the rights to many classic shows like the entire Dick Wolf library including Law & Order and Chicago Fire, Parks and Recreation, and The Office.
The service will also feature blockbusters and critically-acclaimed films from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination and content acquired from Hollywood’s biggest studios.
-
NBCU Telemundo Enterprises created a new Hispanic streaming business division focused on the growth of Latino programming on Peacock and across all Telemundo and NBCUniversal digital platforms. The Hispanic streaming division will develop a content slate that comprises 50+ projects effective immediately, leading into 2022 and beyond. “Today, one in four Americans under the age of 35 is Hispanic, and they are voracious content consumers across languages and across platforms,” said Romina Rosado, the EVP who will lead the new division.
-
Home Sweet Home Alone, an all-new adventure comedy from the holiday film franchise, debuts Nov. 12 on Disney+. When a married couple tries to retrieve a priceless heirloom from the Mercer house, Max, the youngster left behind while his family is in Japan, kicks into action. The film stars Ellie Kemper (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), Rob Delaney (Deadpool 2), and Archie Yates (Jojo Rabbit).
Disney+
Disney+ is a new ad-free video streaming service which offers exclusive series and films from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more. Disney debuted the streaming service in the U.S. on November 12, 2019.
The Disney streaming service costs $7.99 / month, or $79.99 / year ($6.67 / month). You can bundle it with Hulu and ESPN+ for just $13.99 a month (cheaper than Netflix).
The app supports unlimited downloads, four simultaneous streamers, up to 7 profiles, 4K streaming, and includes hundreds of avatars.
The service includes 25+ new original series, 10+ original movies, 7,500 past episodes, 100 recent movies, and 400 library titles including the entire Disney Vault. The company announced 6 original shows and movies that will be available at launch, including the $100 million 8-episode Star Wars spin-off, The Mandalorian which was directed by Jon Favreau.
You can see the full list of available Disney, Disney Channel, Star Wars, Pixar, Marvel, Nat Geo shows and movies, or all available Disney Plus content by checking out our Disney+ Streaming Movie List.
-
Nickelodeon’s SpongeBob SquarePants will get 13 more episodes for season 13. It is ViacomCBS Networks International’s most widely distributed property and notable as one of Paramount+’s most-watched titles. The brand has two spinoffs. First is Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years, which Paramount+ has given 13 additional episodes for its first season and renewed for a second. The Patrick Star Show, the second spinoff of the original series that premiered in July, also gets 13 more episodes for its first season.
-
Jason DeMarco, SVP of anime and action series/long-form at Warner Bros. Animation will develop anime projects for WBA and Cartoon Network Studios. He will also pursue properties — original, library, and third-party — and produce series and long-form programming. His first effort: DeMarco will be lead creative executive on The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim, an upcoming original anime film created by Kenji Kamiyama.
Paramount Plus
Paramount+ is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 12,000+ TV show episodes including originals Star Trek: Discovery, Nickelodeon’s SpongeBob SquarePants, and MTV’s Laguna Beach. Meet captivating characters, catch up on your favorite sport, explore new worlds in the growing collection of Paramount+.
Previously under the name ‘CBS All Access,’ Subscribers can choose between their Essentials Plan (which includes ads) for $4.99/month, or go commercial-free with their Premium Plan for $9.99/month.
With their Premium Plan, in addition to not having ads, you will also get access to your local CBS affiliate to stream your local news, prime-time line-up, and late-night. You will also be able to download offline and watch select shows in 4K.
With the lower cost “Essential” plan, you will still be able to watch live NFL games, Champions League, and national news – but you will no longer get your local CBS affiliate like the old ad-supported plan.
With their new app, enjoy advanced recommendations, curated homepages, and new content categories while still being able to stream major live sports like NFL, College Football, College Basketball. Sports fans will also appreciate the service’s inclusion of NFL on CBS, PGA Tour, along with every match of UEFA Champions League and Serie A.