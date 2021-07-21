A Look at Upcoming Streaming Content, Including ‘Stuntman’ and ‘Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies’

Stuntman streams July 23 on Disney+. The documentary film follows legendary stuntman Eddie Braun as he attempts one of the most dangerous stunts in history: the infamous 1974 Snake River Canyon rocket jump – a TV event that almost killed famed daredevil Evel Knievel.

Here’s a look at other deals and upcoming projects announced this week:

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, has a 10-episode order from Paramount+. The prequel series takes place four years before the movie, a creation of showrunner Annabel Oakes. “Before rock ‘n’ roll ruled, before the T-Birds were the coolest in the school, four fed-up, outcast girls dare to have fun on their own terms, sparking a moral panic that will change Rydell High forever,” per the studio.

French series Call My Agent! is getting an English remake from Sundance Now, which has acquired the exclusive U.S. premiere rights to the comedy series. BAFTA award-winner John Morton (“Twenty Twelve,” “W1A”) is writing and directing the first two episodes and executive producing the series. The series will feature cameos from Dominic West (“The Affair”), Phoebe Dynevor (“Bridgerton”) and Jessica Oyelowo (“The Water Man”), as well as an appearance from Helena Bonham Carter (“The Crown”). The French series streams on Netflix. The British remake will examine London culture, class inequality, and its relationship to Hollywood.

Guy: Hawaiian Style features restaurateur Guy Fieri and his family on a Hawaiian Islands vacation. The four-episode discovery+ series takes the Fieris to Maui, Oahu, and the Big Island. The family explores all the islands have to offer – from visiting volcanos to spearfishing. The show streams on August 28.

The Brand New Cherry Flavor TV show will launch August 13 from Netflix. It’s about a 1990s filmmaker in Hollywood who ends up consumed by sex, magic, revenge, and kittens. The show stars Rosa Salazar, Catherine Keener, Eric Lange, Jeff Ward, and Manny Jacinto.

Alfre Woodard (“12 Years a Slave,” “Cross Creek”) is set to star in the upcoming BET+ series The Porter, set in the 1920s in Montreal. Woodard will play the role of Fay, who runs the local brothel in St. Antoine and lives life on her own terms. The Porter looks at the black community in St. Antoine, Montreal — known then as the “Harlem of the North” — through two Pullman railroad porters. Woodard will also act as an executive producer.

Batgirl is coming to HBO Max. “Bad Boys for Life” filmmaking duo Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah are set to direct. Two actresses — Haley Lu Richardson and Leslie Grace — are the top two contenders to star as crime-fighter Barbara Gordon. “Birds of Prey” screenwriter Christina Hodson, who wrote “The Flash” for DC, will write the “Batgirl” script. Batgirl is the daughter of Gotham City Police Commissioner Jim Gordon.

Dan Abrams, known as a political centrist, streams one of two new shows on NewsNation. September 27 is the premiere of Dan Abrams Live at 8 p.m. ET and Morning in America at 7 a.m. ET, a live three-hour national morning newscast hosted by Adrienne Bankert. NewsNation streams on YouTube TV. Abrams is the CEO-founder of Abrams Media, Chief Legal Affairs analyst for ABC News, and host of “The Dan Abrams Show: Where Politics Meets the Law” on SiriusXM radio.