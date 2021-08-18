A Look at Upcoming Streaming Content, Including ‘Star Wars: Visions’

Disney+ has announced the Japanese and English dub voice casts for Star Wars: Visions, an upcoming anthology series from Lucasfilm that launches on Wednesday, Sept. 22. It tells new Star Wars stories through the window of anime. Lucasfilm partnered with seven top Japanese anime studios and an all-star cast of recognizable voices to produce the new take.

Swim is part of Tubi’s Shark Month Bitefest. It stars Joey Lawrence (Blossom) as a father working to rescue his family as they are trapped in a storm-flooded vacation rental while they try to escape a hungry shark that has also made it into the house. Directed by Jared Cohn (Shark Season), Swim also stars Jennifer Field (Artificial) and Andy Lauer (Caroline in the City). Swim is available to stream now.

Here’s other deals and future projects:

Ragdoll, a new AMC+ thriller, premieres this fall. Based on the Daniel Cole novel, the six-episode series stars Lucy Hale as Rose, a new police recruit, Henry Lloyd Hughes as a detective, and Thalissa Teixeira as Rose’s best friend. Six people are murdered by the Ragdoll Killer, and Hughes is listed as the next victim.

What We Do in the Shadows got a fourth season nod from FX and will debut in 2022. The show’s third season kicks off on Sept 2. It debuts first on FX, then streams on Hulu the following day. It’s based on the feature film and chronicles the nightly exploits of vampire roommates Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Laszlo (Matt Berry), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), and Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) as they prowl Staten Island with their human familiar, Guillermo (Harvey Guillén).

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania will reportedly skip movie theaters and head for Amazon Prime Video. Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Animation are said to be nearing a $100 million distribution deal for the movie. The franchise has grossed $1.3 billion in theaters worldwide since the first film nine years ago. Transformania is directed by Derek Drymon and Jennifer Kluska.

Redbox and Laugh Out Loud (LOL), the comedy brand founded by Kevin Hart, together have announced a content deal to bring more than 100 hours of stand-up specials and TV shows to Redbox’s free AVOD streaming service. These titles will be available through the Redbox streaming app via the LOL! Network, which is available on various devices, including Roku, Vizio, Samsung, LG, Xbox, iOS, and Android.

A TV adaptation of the motion picture Field of Dreams will be written by Michael Schur (The Good Place) for Peacock. Schur will write and executive produce the Peacock Original drama alongside David Miner, Morgan Sackett, and one of the original film’s producers, Lawrence Gordon. The 1989 Oscar-nominated baseball film starred Kevin Costner as an Iowa farmer who builds a baseball field in a cornfield after hearing a mysterious voice tell him: “If you build it, he will come.”

Magnolia Network has approved three new series and renewed nine other series as part of its fall programming slate. The latter includes Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines for a fourth and fifth season. New shows created by the joint venture between Discovery and Chip and Joanna Gaines that will stream on discovery+ and the Magnolia app include The Katie Button Project, featuring the award-winning chef and restaurateur, An American Story, debuting Sept. 24, which celebrates remarkable people, and In With The Old, debuting Oct. 1, which transforms abandoned structures across the U.S.

discovery+ ordered two, 75-minute docu-specials following Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett during the North American tour for their hit podcast SmartLess. The untitled special docuseries hits the streamer in 2022 and will feature highlights of the six-city tour, which begins Feb. 2, 2022.

Cartoonito, a new kids programming block, will stream Sept. 13 on HBO Max and air on Cartoon Network. On HBO Max, Cartoonito will present new shows including Little Ellen and the second season of The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo. On Cartoon Network, Cartoonito will present the series Bing, Mush-Mush & The Mushables and Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go. Content is guided by Humancentric Learning, developed in partnership with educational psychologist Dr. Laura Brown, to encourage creativity.

Star Wars: Visions Official Trailer