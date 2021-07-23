A Look at Upcoming Streaming Content, Including ‘The Chair’ and Billie Eilish’s ‘Happier Than Ever’

Grammy winner Billie Eilish makes her Disney+ debut with Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles, on September 3. A follow-up to her new album, “Happier than Ever,” the concert will feature every song in the album’s sequential order from the stage of the Hollywood Bowl. Co-directed by Robert Rodriguez and Patrick Osborne, the special will also include animated elements, taking viewers on a journey through Eilish’s hometown.

Here’s a look at other deals and upcoming projects:

“The Chair,” starring Sandra Oh, just debuted the trailer, which will run on Netflix. It’s the first show on the streamer for showrunners Dan Weiss and David Benioff (“Game of Thrones”). Amanda Peet created the series. Oh plays the first woman chair of her prestigious university’s English department, forced to handle a scandal involving her friend and colleague (Jay Duplass). The series also stars Holland Taylor and Bob Balaban.

13 episodes of Frogger, a competition show, have been ordered by Peacock. Based on the 1981 video game, Frogger features actor Damon Wayans Jr. (“New Girl”) as host and Kyle Brandt (“Good Morning Football”) as co-host. Contestants will be transported into a wild “Frogger” world as they compete for a $10,000 prize.

Neil Gaiman will turn his fantasy “Anansi Boys” into a six-episode limited series at Amazon Prime Video. He will write the adaptation along with Lenny Henry, the British actor and writer, currently in Prime Video’s upcoming Lord of the Rings series.

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life’ will premiere July 28 on Disney+. Comprised of three seven-minute stories, each episode follows Chip and Dale, trying to live the good life in a city park while having big adventures. Nervous worrier Chip and laid-back dreamer Dale are pals who drive each other crazy. The 12-episode series will debut new episodes weekly.

That Damn Michael Che has been renewed for a second season by HBO Max. Launching in May, the sketch comedy, which focuses on a specific topic, such as race or love, was created and stars Michael Che (“Saturday Night Live”).

ScreenHits TV, the U.S. and U.K. streaming aggregator app, is partnering with Germany’s Joyn to offer the streaming platform’s full range of films and original content from ProSiebenSat.1 and Discovery. The agreement will also include content from other providers, including Comedy Central and RedBull TV.

Tampa Baes is the new eight-episode lesbian docuseries from Amazon Studios that follows a group of friends from Florida. The series focuses on 12 women from the “young lesbian ‘it-crowd’ navigating and celebrating life in Tampa Bay,” according to Amazon. “It is ambitious and unapologetic while constantly battling stereotypes and labels.”

