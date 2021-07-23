A Look at Upcoming Streaming Content, Including ‘The Chair’ and Billie Eilish’s ‘Happier Than Ever’
Grammy winner Billie Eilish makes her Disney+ debut with Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles, on September 3. A follow-up to her new album, “Happier than Ever,” the concert will feature every song in the album’s sequential order from the stage of the Hollywood Bowl. Co-directed by Robert Rodriguez and Patrick Osborne, the special will also include animated elements, taking viewers on a journey through Eilish’s hometown.
Here’s a look at other deals and upcoming projects:
- “The Chair,” starring Sandra Oh, just debuted the trailer, which will run on Netflix. It’s the first show on the streamer for showrunners Dan Weiss and David Benioff (“Game of Thrones”). Amanda Peet created the series. Oh plays the first woman chair of her prestigious university’s English department, forced to handle a scandal involving her friend and colleague (Jay Duplass). The series also stars Holland Taylor and Bob Balaban.
Disney+
Disney+ is a new ad-free video streaming service which offers exclusive series and films from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more. Disney debuted the streaming service in the U.S. on November 12, 2019.
The Disney streaming service costs $7.99 / month, or $79.99 / year ($6.67 / month). You can bundle it with Hulu and ESPN+ for just $13.99 a month (cheaper than Netflix).
The app supports unlimited downloads, four simultaneous streamers, up to 7 profiles, 4K streaming, and includes hundreds of avatars.
The service includes 25+ new original series, 10+ original movies, 7,500 past episodes, 100 recent movies, and 400 library titles including the entire Disney Vault. The company announced 6 original shows and movies that will be available at launch, including the $100 million 8-episode Star Wars spin-off, The Mandalorian which was directed by Jon Favreau.
You can see the full list of available Disney, Disney Channel, Star Wars, Pixar, Marvel, Nat Geo shows and movies, or all available Disney Plus content by checking out our Disney+ Streaming Movie List.
-
13 episodes of Frogger, a competition show, have been ordered by Peacock. Based on the 1981 video game, Frogger features actor Damon Wayans Jr. (“New Girl”) as host and Kyle Brandt (“Good Morning Football”) as co-host. Contestants will be transported into a wild “Frogger” world as they compete for a $10,000 prize.
-
Neil Gaiman will turn his fantasy “Anansi Boys” into a six-episode limited series at Amazon Prime Video. He will write the adaptation along with Lenny Henry, the British actor and writer, currently in Prime Video’s upcoming Lord of the Rings series.
Amazon Prime Video
Amazon Prime Video is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 10,000+ movies, TV shows, and Prime Originals like Jack Ryan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Homecoming, and more.
The service also includes live access to NFL’s Thursday Night Football and the ability to subscribe to third-party services like HBO, Showtime, and Starz with Amazon Prime Video Channels.
Prime Video is included with Amazon Prime for $12.99 per month ($119 per year), or can be purchased on its own for $8.99 per month.
-
Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life’ will premiere July 28 on Disney+. Comprised of three seven-minute stories, each episode follows Chip and Dale, trying to live the good life in a city park while having big adventures. Nervous worrier Chip and laid-back dreamer Dale are pals who drive each other crazy. The 12-episode series will debut new episodes weekly.
-
That Damn Michael Che has been renewed for a second season by HBO Max. Launching in May, the sketch comedy, which focuses on a specific topic, such as race or love, was created and stars Michael Che (“Saturday Night Live”).
-
ScreenHits TV, the U.S. and U.K. streaming aggregator app, is partnering with Germany’s Joyn to offer the streaming platform’s full range of films and original content from ProSiebenSat.1 and Discovery. The agreement will also include content from other providers, including Comedy Central and RedBull TV.
HBO Max
HBO Max is a subscription video streaming service that gives access to the full HBO library, along with exclusive Max Originals, and access to every Warner Bros. film on HBO Max on the same day that it hits theaters.
HBO Max has two tiers, an ad-supported plan for $9.99 and ad-free plan for $14.99. HBO Max without ads also includes features like the ability to download offline and 4K streaming.
Subscribers will have access to hit HBO series like Succession, Mare of Easttown, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and more.
All HBO Max subscribers will get the full libraries of shows like “Friends”, “The Big Bang Theory”, “South Park”, “Fresh Prince of Bel Air”, “The West Wing”, and more.
They also will get Max Originals that aren’t available to HBO channel subscribers, like “The Flight Attendant” (Kaley Cuoco), “Love Life” (Anna Kendrick), as well as reboots to “Sex In The City” and “Gossip Girl.”
- Tampa Baes is the new eight-episode lesbian docuseries from Amazon Studios that follows a group of friends from Florida. The series focuses on 12 women from the “young lesbian ‘it-crowd’ navigating and celebrating life in Tampa Bay,” according to Amazon. “It is ambitious and unapologetic while constantly battling stereotypes and labels.”