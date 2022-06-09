 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Netflix Roku

A Netflix/Roku Deal Could Avoid the Next Major Streaming Carriage Dispute

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, rumors started swirling that Netflix could be interested in buying Roku in order to help with their upcoming ad-supported tier. While there has been pushback from the analyst community, if the two companies don’t reach a deal, there could be major carriage dispute brewing.

In the last 18 months, Roku has had difficult negotiations with Peacock and HBO Max, which saw both services launch without the support of the largest smart TV platform in the United States. Roku also narrowly avoided losing the Fox Sports App ahead of the 2020 Super Bowl.

But, most recently the company had a prolonged dispute with YouTube TV and narrowly avoided seeing the YouTube App removed from the platform.

If Netflix doesn’t acquire Roku, could this be the next major carriage dispute for the platform?

Historically, Netflix has been such a behemoth that it received special treatment from platforms that would allow the streaming giant to pay less — or nothing at all — for inclusion on platforms or streaming remotes. And when the company didn’t get such sweetheart deals, it could avoid paying platforms by having users sign-up directly on its website and just use the app to log-in and stream.

That won’t be so easy when the SVOD launches its ad-supported tier.

Most platforms, notably Roku and Amazon Fire TV, ask for a portion of ad inventory in exchange for appearing on their platforms. That was a major sticking point in deals for Peacock and HBO Max. In some cases, Roku has even asked for access to content in order to make it available as part of its free ad-supported service, The Roku Channel.

Now that Netflix is searching for subscriber growth, the streamer doesn’t have the same leverage as it used to, where it might have been able to push back before. If Netflix wants to successfully launch its ad-supported tier, it is going to need partners like Roku and Fire TV. Netflix has never been in this position before, so if the two sides don’t reach a deal, this could very well be the next major dispute between a streaming platform and a streaming service.

  • Sign Up
    netflix.com

    Netflix

    Netflix is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 3,000+ movies, 2,000+ TV Shows, and Netflix Originals like Stranger Things, Squid Game, The Crown, Tiger King, and Bridgerton. They are constantly adding new shows and movies. Some of their Academy Award-winning exclusives include Roma, Marriage Story, Mank, and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

    Netflix offers three plans — on 1 device in SD with their “Basic” ($9.99) plan, on 2 devices in HD with their “Standard” ($15.49) plan, and 4 devices in up to 4K on their “Premium” ($19.99) plan.

    Netflix spends more money on content than any other streaming service meaning that you get more value for the monthly fee.

    Sign Up
    $9.99+ / month
    netflix.com

  • Roku

    Roku is a streaming device that can be used to watch Live TV Streaming Services and On Demand Streaming Services.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.