A New All-In-One Streaming and Social Media App Called Oneflix Coming This Month

We all know how overwhelming it can be to scroll through all of our streaming subscriptions to find something to watch. Oneflix, a new all-in-one social media and streaming service app combines Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, Disney+, Hulu, among other streaming platforms in one place, giving the consumer a convenient way to search and discover content across all services.

Launching on Christmas Day, the app will allow users to have all their streaming services in one place as well as communicate with friends and family by sharing and recommending streaming content via chat.

Oneflix’s unique social feature not only allows you to share movie recommendations with your friends but you can also discover what they are streaming at the moment and chat with them on the app to discuss different content. Which would be a little bit easier than if you’re watching “Squid Game” on the Netflix app while also trying to live text your friend every shocking moment simultaneously.

With location-based technology, the social streaming app gives access to trending content in your country, city, or town. It will also display a Top 10 ranking of the most popular content that people around you are watching.

Oneflix will be available on iOS and Android. Plans for Roku and Amazon TV apps will soon follow.

Michael Goldberg, Chief Technology Officer said, “We’ve reached a peak in the streaming space and consumers are simply overwhelmed with the number of streaming services they have to deal with, or their ability to easily discover something to watch across many streaming apps… The unintended consequence of this is that people have a harder time finding what to watch now more than at any other time in the history of film and television, because there is just so much content to keep up with, and the worst part is that all that content is fragmented across so many streaming services.”

“The vast majority of the time, people just resort to recommendations from their friends or people they know,” Michael added. “When they’re looking to watch something or unwind at night, they don’t have time to go do a long research on what to watch, most consumers are simply interested in three things: what is new, what is popular/trending, and what their friends are watching or talking about. And with the Oneflix technology, we hope to satisfy all those three things, and much more.”

Oneflix’s founder, Habib Kamara chimed in with, “Streaming combined with social media is the next stage in the evolution of digital entertainment, and we see Oneflix as a primary actor in starting that evolution.”