A New Pluto TV Service Will Launch in Sweden, Denmark, and Norway

ViacomCBS Networks International (VCNI), a division of ViacomCBS announced a partnership for a new FAST/AVOD Pluto TV service across Sweden, Denmark, and Norway to launch in 2022. This new version will combine the pan-Nordic AVOD platform, Viafree, with Pluto TV.

It will introduce curated channels and on-demand programming featuring international and local content like “The Hills,” “Awkward,” “MTV Unplugged,” and “Catfish,” as well as content from multiple partners packaged in channels like Pluto TV Movie, Pluto TV Crime, Pluto TV History, and Pluto TV Comedy, among others. Viewers will also be able to stream Viafree local popular shows such as “Paradise,” “Luxury Trap,” and “Familien fra Bryggen.”

President and CEO of ViacomCBS Networks International, Raffaele Annecchino said, “Continuing to expand Pluto TV as the world-leading free ad-supported streaming TV service is a critical element of our streaming strategy, and we are delighted to partner with NENT Group to create this new and expanded version of Pluto TV. The combination of our global content pipeline and Pluto TV’s best-in-class tech global platform, with NENT Group’s ad sales scale and powerful local Viafree content, will position Pluto TV as the leading player in the growing FAST/AVOD space… Overall, this transformational partnership will boost Pluto TV’s growth internationally, and we expect to replicate this strategic model across key international markets.”

Pluto TV has hallmarked its international expansion with launchs throughout Latin America, France, Brazil, Spain and Italy. The free streaming service is capitalizing on its recent massive success in order to become a global streaming juggernaut. Foreign language channels and content have become especially important for the service as it expands its global footprint. International dollars are the cornerstone of every big streaming service’s strategy this year. As subscriptions stall domestically, U.S. firms are seeing the dollar signs abroad.

Following the launch of Pluto TV, Viafree, the platform’s advertising sales partner, will eventually become a stand-alone platform.

In September, Bakish announced Pluto TV’s expansion into Italy and their hopes for a subsequent increase in advertising revenue around the world. “I mentioned Pluto will deliver over a billion dollars (in streaming revenue) this year,” he said. “All streaming advertising (from Pluto TV) will be over $2 billion this year.”

Pluto TV was acquired by ViacomCBS in January 2019. At the end of Q3 2021, the free streaming service has reached 54 million monthly active users globally, up from 52 million last quarter.

Pluto TV is available in 26 markets globally, including the US, Latin America, and Europe. The Emmy award-winning service delivers hundreds of live linear channels and thousands of titles on-demand to a global audience of over 54 million monthly active users. It features a diverse lineup of channels, is in partnership with nearly 400 international media companies, and offers tons of different genres, languages, and categories.