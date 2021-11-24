A Streaming Escape Room? Snax App Offers Interactive Movie Puzzles

Move aside “Bandersnatch,” there is a new unique streaming service, Snax, in town. This interactive mobile app was created by Marmelapp and combines movies with puzzles and mini games. Now, film enthusiasts can enjoy original movies in genres like thriller, detective, horror, comedy, and more while also stretching their gamer muscles at the same time.

A representative stated, “Snax presents the future of gaming. As you move through the platform and unlock interesting new video scenarios, you are able to make all the decisions. Fall in love, solve a crime, save the world… simply with a tap on your touch screen…You will be amazed by the realistic plots and sleek, premier app structure.”

If you’re not a skilled sleuth at solving challenging puzzles, thankfully Snax gives you hints and even solutions to keep you moving forward with the story. There are also sections with 360-degree video, further enhancing the immersive experience.

All the movies featured on the app have been written and directed by talented filmmakers and the high-production-value is evident. Most of the content is in French but has English dubbing.

Each title contains three episodes. “The Experiment” which is loosely based on Marty McFly is centered around a teen trying to save her mom, a scientist, when an experiment goes terribly wrong. Other titles include “The Last Night,” “Vision(s),” “Cannibal Halloween,” “Tender,” “Otherside,” “Room 87,” “Fan,” and “Marie Antoinette.”

According to a source from Pocket Gamer, “In an upcoming series loosely based on Queen’s Gambit, you can actually play chess against your opponent. You will soon also be able to play poker like you’re a heist member from Ocean’s Eleven.”

All in all, the entire concept is unique and FMV (full motion video) is becoming more popular by the day. Snax is constantly updating its gameplay features and interactivity levels, so it may be worth checking out.

The app has a 3-day free trial and is only available on the Apple Store (for now). Then the subscription costs either $4.99 per week, $8.49 per month, or $47.99 per year. So do with that information what you will. Also, the subscription isn’t exactly easy to cancel on Apple devices. Learn how to here.

Founded in 2015, Maremelapp’s released games like Picolo, where players have to answer questions and do party dares, and Blaze, a simulation adventure game. Jérome Boé, Co-Founder and CEO, is a french computer scientist and aims to fully engage the app user. The company’s apps are rated in the top 100 in over ten countries.

Quibi tried to do a mobile-only streaming service before. Perhaps if they included mini-games, they would have been more successful? Either way, this may prove to be a new type of service in the future.