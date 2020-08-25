Aaron Sorkin and ‘The West Wing’ Cast to Reunite for HBO Max Special Benefiting When We All Vote

“The West Wing” is making a brief comeback and for a good cause. WarnerMedia announced today that HBO Max has teamed up with Aaron Sorkin as well as the original cast of the hit drama for a reunion special benefiting the charity organization When We All Vote, a non-profit, nonpartisan organization created to increase participation in every election in America .

Titled “A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote,” the special will feature a theatrical stage presentation of the “Hartsfield’s Landing” episode from the show’s third season. The special will be shot over multiple days at the Orpheum Theatre in Downtown Los Angeles in early October.

“The West Wing” stars — Rob Lowe, Dulé Hill, Allison Janney, Janel Moloney, Richard Schiff, Bradley Whitford and Martin Sheen — are all expected to be present. Producer and director Thomas Schlamme is also on board.

“With A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote, we are excited to revisit this legendary series and offer our passionate fans something that is substantial, meaningful and unforgettable, while also promoting an important message for our time,” said Sarah Aubrey, head of original content, HBO Max.

“Combined with WarnerMedia’s donation to When We All Vote, this special not only entertains, but also help ensure the organization can carry forth its mission to increase voter participation in every election.”

“A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote” will also have guest appearances, including a special message from former first lady Michelle Obama, who is co-chair of When We All Vote.