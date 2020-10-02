‘Resident Evil’ Animated Series to Netflix, Disney Plus Launches ‘Hallowstream’

Disney+ prefers frights in the fictional realm, launching the first “Hallowstream” to celebrate Halloween with popular movies and specials. Be it “Hocus Pocus,” Tim Burton’s “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” “Zombies,” or the “Halloween Town” quartet, Disney+ is the destination for family fright. All content, long-form or short-form, including “The Simpsons” fantastic “Treehouse of Horror” franchise, and “Phineas and Ferb: Terrifying Tri-State Triliogy of Terror” (Part 1 and 2), are available to stream now.

“Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness” has been transformed into a Netflix original CG anime series. (Over 100 million units from the anime game series have shipped worldwide since its 1996 debut.) This series is scheduled for a global launch in 2021. The horror-action series is based on the stories of two popular characters: Leon S. Kennedy and Claire Redfield. For its 25th anniversary in 2021, the series will release its newest upcoming game, “Resident Evil Village.”

Here’s a look at other deals and upcoming projects:

“Homegrown Hate: The War Among Us” will stream on ABC News Live on Oct. 6, 8 p.m. (ET). The hour-long original documentary investigates hate and white supremacy in America. It traces the origins of the KKK through modern-day paramilitary groups. Also, how violent ideology spawned the radicalization of Timothy McVeigh, the 1995 Oklahoma City bomber. Interviews include Elizabeth Neumann, Donald Trump’s just departed Assistant Secretary of Homeland Security. She describes his administration’s failures to address white supremacy groups and how the President’s words have endangered the U.S.

HBO Max and Warner Bros. Pictures are kick-starting production on “No Sudden Move,” directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Steven Soderbergh (“Traffic”). Produced under Soderbergh’s overall deal with HBO Max, the feature’s stellar cast includes Don Cheadle, Benicio Del Toro, David Harbour and Amy Seimetz. Set in 1955 Detroit, “No Sudden Move” centers on a group of small-time criminals hired to steal what they believe is a simple document. When their plan goes wrong, they search for who hired them in race-torn city.

“For Heaven’s Sake,” a new true-crime comedy doc from CBS All Access, has been ordered. It is created by and stars Mike Mildon and Jackson Rowe (“Trophy Husbands”). The pair will also executive produce. The series will follow the search for Harold Heaven, who disappeared from his remote cabin in Ontario, Canada, in the winter of 1934. The case was closed as a likely suicide, but 85 years later, his great-great-nephew, Mildon, wants to solve the mystery with his best friend, Jackson Rowe.

Cinedigm and streamer Kanopy have teamed for a digital content partnership available to Kanopy users, via libraries and universities, starting October 1. The deal supplies 24 of Cinedigm’s films in various genres — from documentaries to comedies. The films include “Life,” starring Robert Pattinson (“Tenet”) as the iconic James Dean, “The Falling,” starring Maisie Williams (“Game of Thrones”) in a thriller set in a strict 1969 English girls’ school and the documentary “Last Call at the Oasis,” about water, the Earth’s most valuable resource.

Edye,” HITN TV’s SVOD, has just been released in the U.S. Edye released a suite of Apple iOS and Android mobile apps, providing entertainment for preschoolers. The streamer secured rights to 2,500+ episodes of programming from Sesame Workshop, BBC, the Jim Henson Company and WildBrain, among others. more. Series, including “Elmo’s World,” “Daniel Tiger” “Mölang” and “Sid the Science Kid.”

“Bill & Ted Face the Music” had a $3.3 million haul since its August 28 movie theater opening. But it garnered around $32 million in its PVOD run, available to rent for $19.99 and $24.99 to own. Fandango and VUDU reported that during the movie’s opening weekend, the comedy charted No. 1 on both video streaming services.

“The Nightmare Before Christmas” trailer