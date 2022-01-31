ABC-Owned Stations Launch 8 Live Local Streaming Channels

ABC Owned Television Stations announced today its new 24/7 live and local streaming channels which are an extension of eight stations; ABC7 Bay Area (San Francisco), ABC7 Chicago, 6abc Philadelphia, ABC11 Raleigh-Durham, ABC7 New York, ABC30 Fresno, ABC7 Los Angeles, and ABC13 Houston. The streaming channels feature round-the-clock local news coverage, breaking news, weather forecasts, stories from ABC’s “Localish,” and exclusive premium content available free on their websites and streaming channels.

Chad Matthews, president, ABC Owned Television Stations stated, “We are the trusted market leader in local news on linear, digital and social media, with stations that are the most watched in their regions, and I am incredibly pleased to offer the communities we serve their favorite local news at their fingertips 24/7. “We pride ourselves on listening to our audiences and delivering what they want in the most well-thought-out and impactful way. The launch of our 24/7 live and local streaming channels answers the call of our audiences who want more options and ways to view their favorite news and shows. The streaming experience our audiences will have is solely due to the incredible teams across our station group who worked tirelessly to deliver a streaming channel network we can now proudly share.”

“We love the idea that a viewer is now connected to all our top stations through any of our station streaming apps.” added Matthews. “For example, you might stream from the ABC7 Los Angeles app but have interest or ties to Philadelphia and want to stream their content; you can seamlessly watch the 6abc Philadelphia 24/7 stream from the ABC7 Los Angeles app and stay tuned to what’s happening in the Philadelphia market. You are connected to all of our top stations through any app you choose to stream – greater access to our award-winning content and incredible storytelling - another example of how we are creatively serving our communities.”

Viewers will now be able to stream popular content such as mysteries and true-crime documentaries like “Unsolved” and “Texas True Crime”; as well as other content such as “Our America” series, “Eyewitness to a Pandemic,” “Localish,” “Being Blago,” “JFK Unsolved,” “No Good Deed,” “Killer High,” “Stolen: A $3,000,000 Violin,” among many others.

ABC Owned Television Stations’ 24/7 Streaming Channels:

ABC7 New York: there will be a 6:30 PM newscast anchored by Bill Ritter and Sade Baderinwa, the premiere of “Inside Rikers,” an Eyewitness News Investigation, along with live breaking news, weather, and segments, such as “Newsmakers,” “The Vault” and “Weather or Not with Lee Goldberg.”

ABC7 Los Angeles: has a new weekday newscast, Eyewitness News at 7:00 a.m. with the ABC7 morning team of Leslie Sykes, Brandi Hitt, Leslie Lopez, and Brianna Ruffalo. Along with exclusive premium content, viewers can watch hyperlocal reporting from community journalists as well as Hollywood content through “On The Red Carpet.”

ABC7 Chicago: presents two new, original weekday newscasts. At 7 AM, Tanja Babich, Terrell Brown and Val Warner will anchor along with Roz Varon and Tracy Butler. Cheryl Burton and Rob Elgas will anchor a new 7 PM newscast. The channel will also debut “STOLEN: The Unsolved Theft of a $3,000,000 Violin” starting Wednesday, February 2.

6ABC Philadelphia: launching new weekday newscast hour that begins at 7 AM and the premiere of “The Rush,” a segment anchored by Action News’ Matt O’Donnell, Tamala Edwards and meteorologist Karen Rogers. At 7:30 AM., “Brighter News,” will be streaming which includes feel-good stories.

ABC7 Bay Area (San Francisco) : the streaming platform will have the all-new “ABC7@7,” an hourlong weekday newscast featuring the ABC7 Mornings team which includes Kumasi Aaron, Reggie Aqui, Jobina Fortson, and meteorologist Drew Tuma.

ABC13 Houston: includes 17 additional hours of live and local news weekly. Houston’s market leader now streams 4:30-9 AM every weekday with Eyewitness News at 8 AM with Jonathan Bruce. The station will also debut its daily Eyewitness News at 9 PM. Also, viewers can Watch hit series “Unsolved” and “Texas True Crime.”

ABC11 North Carolina (Raleigh-Durham): the first station to launch 24/7 streaming in its market and has expanded its live news coverage with the weekday 7-8 AM newscast anchored by Barbara Gibbs and John Clark. There will also be content from the ABC11 First Alert Weather Team, I-Team, Troubleshooter, and the Race and Culture teams.

ABC30 Central California (Fresno): the first station to launch non-stop streaming in the Central California market. It added a 7 AM and 7 PM newscast featuring Landon Burke, Amanda Venegas, and Madeline Evans for the morning show, and Warren Armstrong, Margot Kim, and Kevin Musso for the evening.

The multi-platform lifestyle network, Localish, showcases inspiring people and places in America. It is available on all eight websites, streaming channels, and connected TV apps.

Users can access all eight streams from any ABC-owned station connected TV app, regardless of the market.