ACC Network: How to Stream ACC Football, Basketball, and More

ACC Network offers 40 football games, 150 men’s and women’s basketball games, and 250 Olympic sports events. You’ll see “ACC PM” on weekday afternoons, game day action with “ACC Huddle,” and complete coverage of the conference all year long.

How Can You Watch ACC Network?

If you’d like to catch all the action, there are five streaming services that offer the channel: DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

ACC Network on DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM allows you to watch the channel with a 5-day FREE trial. The service brings you a huge channel lineup with 34 of the top 35 cable channels, and that’s just with the base package.

ACC Network comes with the DIRECTV STREAM Choice plan ($99.99 / month). The great benefit of this package is that it comes with a ton of Regional Sports Networks.

Sports fans will be able to watch Altitude, AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Bally Sports Arizona, Bally Sports Carolinas, Bally Sports Detroit, Bally Sports Florida, Bally Sports Great Lakes, Bally Sports Indiana, Bally Sports Kansas City, Bally Sports Midwest, Bally Sports New Orleans, Bally Sports North, Bally Sports Ohio, Bally Sports Oklahoma, Bally Sports San Diego, Bally Sports SoCal, Bally Sports South, Bally Sports Southeast, Bally Sports Southwest, Bally Sports Sun, Bally Sports Tennessee, Bally Sports West, Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Carolinas, Fox Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Florida, Fox Sports Indiana, Fox Sports Kansas City, Fox Sports Midwest, Fox Sports New Orleans, Fox Sports North, Fox Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Oklahoma, Fox Sports Prime Ticket, Fox Sports San Diego, Fox Sports South, Fox Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Sun, Fox Sports Tennessee, Fox Sports West, Fox Sports Wisconsin, Marquee Sports Network, MASN, MASN2, MSG, MSG Sportsnet, NBC Sports Bay Area, NBC Sports Boston, NBC Sports California, NBC Sports Chicago, NBC Sports Washington, NESN, Root Sports Northwest, Spectrum SportsNet, Spectrum SportsNet LA, SportsNet NY, SportsTime Ohio, and YES Network.

ACC Network on Sling TV

If you’d like to save money, we recommend streaming ACC Network with Sling TV. Your first month is 50% off.

If you choose the Sling Orange package, you’ll get 17 of the top 35 cable channels for just $40 / month after your first month. On top of that, you’ll add the Sports Extra Pack ($11).

Sling is also worth considering, since you’ll get ACC Network Extra.

When you add Sports Extra, you’ll get ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, beIN Sports, Big Ten Network, Campus Insiders, ESPN Bases Loaded, ESPN Buzzer Beater, ESPN Goal Line, ESPNEWS, ESPNU, Fox Sports 2, Golf Channel, Longhorn Network, MLB Network, MLB Network Strike Zone, Motorsport TV, NBA TV, NFL RedZone, NHL Network, Outside Television, Pac-12 Network, SEC Network, SEC Network+, Stadium Plus, and Tennis Channel.

Sling TV is the best value in streaming, and its flexible channel packages are really great if you’re trying to save money.

ACC Network is also available with Fubo, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV, but we recommend DIRECTV STREAM and Sling TV for most users.

What Teams Are Covered by ACC Network?

To various degrees, you will see coverage of the following schools: