Acorn TV Raises Subscription Price for All Customers

The price of streaming your favorite British television is about to go up, if it hasn’t already. On the Ides of March, Acorn TV raised its monthly price for all new subscribers to $6.99 per month and $69.99 for an annual subscription in the United States (and $8.99 and $89.99 in Canada), and beginning on May 10, existing subscribers will see the same increases on their next monthly or annual bill.

However, the service has made it easy for current customers to lock in a discounted rate if they are willing to sign up for an annual membership. Viewers can go to the Acorn TV website and enter code “ANNUAL22” to sign up for the annual plan for just $59.99, which comes out to $4.99 per month.

This year, the British streamer will premiere Acorn TV Originals including “My Life is Murder,” “Signora Volpe,” and “Harry Wild,” as well as exclusive new seasons of fan favorites like “Murdoch Mysteries,” ”Brokenwood Mysteries,” and “Doc Martin.”

My Life Is Murder July 17, 2019 Investigator Alexa Crowe, cannot help fighting the good fight – whether it is solving murders or combatting the small frustrations of everyday life. Fearless and unapologetic, Alexa’s unique skills and insights into the darker quirks of human nature, allows her to provoke, comfort and push the right buttons as she unravels the truth behind the most baffling of crimes.

Harry Wild April 4, 2022 A recently retired English professor discovers a real knack for investigation and cannot help but interfere with the cases assigned to her police detective son.

Murdoch Mysteries January 24, 2008 A Victorian-era Toronto detective uses then-cutting edge forensic techniques to solve crimes, with the assistance of a female coroner who is also struggling for recognition in the face of tradition, based on the books by Maureen Jennings.

The Brokenwood Mysteries September 28, 2014 In a seemingly quiet country town the newest resident, Detective Inspector Mike Shepherd, finds that murder lurks in even the most homely location.

Doc Martin September 2, 2004 Doc Martin is a British television comedy drama series starring Martin Clunes in the title role. It was created by Dominic Minghella after the character of Dr. Martin Bamford in the 2000 comedy film Saving Grace. The show is set in the fictional seaside village of Portwenn and filmed on location in the village of Port Isaac, Cornwall, England, with most interior scenes shot in a converted local barn. Five series aired between 2004 and 2011, together with a feature-length special that aired on Christmas Day 2006. Series 6 began airing on ITV on 2 September 2013.

Acorn TV is available on Apple TV and iOS, Android, Roku, Windows, Mac, Chromecast, Amazon Fire, and Samsung Smart TV as well as via the Acorn TV mobile app. Acorn TV allows you to stream on up to four devices simultaneously.