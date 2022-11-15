After Downtime During ‘Yellowstone,’ Philo to Offer Discount Code or Extended Free Trial to Viewers

Practically everyone in the streaming and cable worlds had their eyes on the Paramount Network on Sunday night as the most popular show on cable returned for its fifth season. However, not everyone was able to check in with the Dutton family for the Season 5 premiere of “Yellowstone” as live TV streaming service Philo experienced a “significant disruption” from approximately 8 p.m. to 9:15 p.m. ET, right in the middle of the two-episode premiere.

However, the skinny bundle is attempting to make it up to viewers. In a blog posted on the company’s website, CEO Andrew McCollum apologized for the service disruption saying, “Despite months of planning for what we understood would be a huge night of viewership, we’re disappointed that we were unable to fully predict all the different stress points our systems would be under at scale and make sure we could handle that additional load.”

To make it up to subscribers, McCollum noted that the first two episodes of “Yellowstone” Season 5 — and the most recent installment of “The Walking Dead” which was also airing during the service downtime — are now available on demand Philo and that the streamer will be compensating consumers for the poor performance on Sunday night.

“We will be reaching out over email in the coming days with either a discount code or extended free trial for subscribers that bill directly with Philo,” McCollum said. “If you are subscribed to Philo through Amazon, Roku, or Apple, we are limited in our ability to offer you a discount code, but we’d like to help out. You have the option to switch to billing with us directly, and our support team is available to assist you with that process.”

If you missed the “Yellowstone” season premiere, there are other ways to catch up aside from sticking with Philo. Sling TV is offering new subscribers 50% off their first month, meaning that they can get their first month for just $20. While Paramount Network is normally part of their Comedy Extra pack, it is currently being included at no extra charge through Nov. 20 to coincide with the new season of “Yellowstone.”

If you feel burned by streaming services and don’t want to risk another ill-timed service disruption, each episode of “Yellowstone” Season 5 will also be available on-demand from purchase on Prime Video or in the Apple TV App.

The first two episodes are already available for purchase for $2.99. And if you are really patient, you can wait until March 2023 when the entire fifth season of the show will be available on demand on Peacock. However, judging by the overwhelming rush to Philo and other streamers, it is likely that most Sheridanverse devotees won’t want to wait any longer than they have to to see what happens next on the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch.