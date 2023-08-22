After Fubo’s Latest Price Increase, Which Live TV Streaming Services Offer NFL RedZone for Cheaper Than $100 per Month?

Price increases are never fun for consumers. But at least in its most recent price increase, Fubo decided to give its customers more choices for their money. Fubo recently ditched its $94.99 per month Premier plan and brought back its $99.99 monthly Ultimate plan, this time with NFL RedZone as part of its channel lineup.

The NFL RedZone channel can almost be thought of as NFL Sunday Ticket lite. The channel offers whip-around coverage of every game currently playing, taking viewers to the games where a big play seems imminent or just happened. Users can watch up to eight games at once via the fan-favorite “Octobox,” and host Scott Hansen breaks down all the action for seven straight hours every Sunday.

Fubo is one of the most expensive ways to get the NFL RedZone channel now, especially since regional sports network fees that 98% of Fubo customers have to pay mean the price of its Ultimate plan is actually closer to $105.98 per month. DIRECTV STREAM and Sling TV both carry the NFL RedZone channel as well, and both make it cheaper to access than Fubo currently.

What’s the Cheapest Way to Get NFL RedZone with Live TV?

Among live TV streaming services, there’s no way to get NFL RedZone more cheaply than Sling TV. Sling is still offering new customers one month of service for 50% off, which means that users who go for Sling Blue can get NFL Network, watch games on Fox and ABC (in select markets), and sign up for the Sports Extra add-on to get NFL RedZone for just $31 for their first month.

Sling is also offering what it calls a Season Pass for this year’s football slate. New customers can prepay for five months of Sling Orange and Blue (meaning they’ll get ESPN in addition to the channels above), and get the Sports Extra pack thrown in for less than the regular cost of Orange and Blue alone. It’s a $350 value, but users can snag it now for $274.

What Other Live TV Services Carry NFL RedZone?

DIRECTV STREAM announced in late June that it would be adding NFL Network and NFL RedZone to its channel offerings. The RedZone channel will be made available in the DIRECTV sports pack for $14.99 per month, which is on top of the monthly fee for whichever base plan a user chooses.

That essentially means that only DIRECTV STREAM’s Entertainment plan ($74.99 per month) offers RedZone more cheaply than Fubo when combined with the sports add-on. That add-on also includes top college sports networks like Big Ten Network and SEC Network, and the Entertainment package features top football channels such as ESPN and local broadcast networks, so users don’t miss out on their favorite teams this year.

Hulu + Live TV recently announced a price increase that will see its base plan rise from $69.99 per month to $76.99 on Oct. 12. The service requires a $9.99 per month channel add-on to get NFL RedZone, but even at the new price, that will still be cheaper altogether than getting NFL RedZone through Fubo. Not to mention, Hulu + Live TV subscribers get the Disney Bundle included in their monthly cost for free, so the price also includes Disney+, on-demand Hulu and ESPN+.

Much like the other services on this list, YouTube TV offers NFL RedZone as part of a sports channel add-on pack. That package will bump your subscription price by $10.99 per month to $83.99 overall, and also includes sports networks like Fox Soccer Plus and Tennis Channel.

Can You Purchase NFL RedZone with NFL Sunday Ticket?

You can, but you won’t really save any money choosing this route over Fubo. YouTube TV is offering NFL Sunday Ticket a la carte this year for $449 per month, a price which drops to $349 if you sign up for a monthly YouTube TV subscription. Customers who choose either option can bundle the NFL RedZone channel in with their service for an extra $40 per month.

If you were going to subscribe to NFL Sunday Ticket this season anyway, grabbing NFL RedZone as well will be cheaper every month than getting a Fubo subscription and accessing the channel that way. If you weren’t going to get Sunday Ticket this year, there are definitely cheaper options available for getting RedZone.