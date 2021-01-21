After Topping the App Store, The CW App is Now Available on VIZIO Smart TVs

With new season premieres of Batwoman, All American, Riverdale, and Nancy Drew – the CW App surpassed TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube to become the #1 free app in the App Store. With the success of the app on connected and mobile devices, they are now bringing it to VIZIO SmartCast TVs. The app offers free access to CW shows the day after they air.

“We want to provide fans of The CW’s programming a choice of how and where they consume our content,” said Hiram Norman, Executive Vice President, Digital, The CW. “VIZIO is a great partner that will help provide our audience the viewing experience they’ve come to expect from The CW.”

The CW App allows streamers to watch The CW’s primetime programming, including the last five episodes during the season – no subscription necessary. In addition, the app brings the entire library from CW Seed’s catalog of shows like 90210, Nikita, and Schitt’s Creek.

“The CW app is a fantastic addition to the SmartCast line-up,” said Katherine Pond, Vice President of Business Development for VIZIO. “As a popular broadcast network, The CW app provides SmartCast audiences with on-demand access to fan-favorite series, modern classics and highly anticipated series premieres.”

In addition to VIZIO SmartCast TVs, the CW App can be streamed on Roku, Fire TV, iOS, Android, Xbox, Chromecast and Android TV.