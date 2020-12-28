AirPlay 2 and HomeKit Now Rolling Out on Select 2018 LG Smart TVs

LG has started rolling out Airplay 2 and HomeKit support on select 2018 LG smart TVs, according to Mac Rumors. The update comes as a change of heart as the company previously said AirPlay 2 and HomeKit would be limited to its 2019 and newer TV models alone.

With AirPlay 2 LG customers can now stream content directly from an iPhone, iPad, or Mac to a compatible LG smart TV, with no Apple TV necessary. HomeKit allows users to control the TV’s power, volume, and more using the Home app or Siri.

In August, the company also Apple TV app available on select 2018 smart TVs. The company also enabled those with 2020 LG Smart TVs (webOS 5.0+) to add free local TV channels to the Sling TV interface, by connecting an antenna to the television.

Airplay 2 and HomeKit support have proven to be key features as media companies and distributor negotiations can be complex. In October, Roku added the features, enabling workaround access HBO Max, which wasn’t yet available on Roku devices.

Roku and HBO Max later reached an agreement earlier this month.