All 4K Channel 4KUniverse Coming to Comcast Platforms

On Monday, 24-hour 4K HD cable channel 4KUniverse announced that it would be bringing its 4K content to Comcast’s entertainment platforms. Currently, the 4KUniverse network consists of a 24-hour general entertainment 4K Cable TV channel and a direct-to-consumer Ultra HD streaming service priced at $10 per month.

All of the programming on the channel and streamer is completely in 4K definition, including all TV shows, movies, documentaries, specials, and children’s programming.

“Comcast customers: 4KUniverse is coming to your 4K TV!” 4KUniverse founder and CEO Matthew Mancinelli said in a statement. “I look forward to spreading love, light, and magic to Comcast customers through our 4K resolution family-entertainment brand and programming.”

4KUniverse is currently available in several U.S. states as part of various cable packages, but partnering with the largest cable provider in the country will dramatically expand 4KUniverse’s footprint. Comcast currently has 17.66 million cable subscribers nationwide.

The adoption of 4K has been slower than many analysts expected because while many new smart TVs include the ability to watch content in the higher definition, content providers — especially cable companies — have been slow to make the transition to providing programming in the format.

“Large cable companies, like Comcast, Charter and Cox, had to commission new cable boxes be built to decode a 4K resolution signal,” 4KUniverse notes. “4K requires a new video codec and, hence, why new cable boxes were needed … Today, cable companies are still slowly deploying 4K set top boxes to their customers, laying the groundwork for 4K linear channels.”

4KUniverse has separate satellite feeds across Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa. Additionally, the network 4KUniverse also has agreements with Swisscom (Switzerland), Ooredoo (Qatar), and Etisalat (the Middle East/North Africa) as affiliates.