All James Bond Films to Return to Prime Video in October After Exiting This Summer
No, Amazon’s move to purchase MGM for $8.5 billion earlier this year was not entirely about the James Bond series. But the 007 movies are almost certainly amongst the most valuable pieces of intellectual property in the MGM library. And now, the entire series is coming back to Amazon’s Prime Video.
Amazon announced on Thursday that, in celebration of the 60th anniversary of the first Bond movie “Dr. No,” all 25 canonical 007 movies will arrive on Prime Video on Oct. 5. Joining them will be “The Sound of 007,” a new documentary about music in the James Bond series that will also debut on the same day. On Oct. 4, Prime Video will also stream a concert called “The Sound of 007: LIVE from the Royal Albert Hall.”
The streaming availability of the Bond series has changed frequently in recent years, with different movies often on different services. The entire series was on Prime Video for two months in the spring of 2022, before leaving the service, with the exception of the most recent film, 2021’s “No Time to Die.”
That brief two-month period marked the first time all of the Bond movies were streaming in the same place for the very first time. Amazon had made clear before the films arrived that they were only there for a limited time. Complicated, years-old rights contracts were said to be the reason for the series’ quick exit, although the new announcement of the full series’ arrival says nothing about limited availability.
The movies arriving on Oct. 5 include the following:
- Dr. No
- From Russia with Love
- Goldfinger
- Thunderball
- You Only Live Twice
- On Her Majesty’s Secret Service
- Diamonds Are Forever
- Live and Let Die
- The Man with the Golden Gun
- The Spy Who Loved Me
- Moonraker
- For Your Eyes Only
- Octopussy
- A View to a Kill
- The Living Daylights
- Licence to Kill
- GoldenEye
- Tomorrow Never Dies
- The World Is Not Enough
- Die Another Day
- Casino Royale
- Quantum of Solace
- Skyfall
- Spectre
- No Time To Die
The 1967 “Casino Royale” and 1983’s “Never Say Never Again” are not part of the EON Productions-produced Bond canon, and are therefore not part of the deal.
James Bond Movies
The James Bond film series is a British series of spy films based on the fictional character of MI6 agent James Bond, codename “007”. With all of the action, adventure, gadgetry & film scores that Bond is famous for. (We do not consider the 1954 release of Casino Royale for this series because it was actually a television episode and not a theatrical film.)