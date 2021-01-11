All Premier League Matches Will Be Available On-Demand with Peacock Starting January 12th

Last summer, NBCUniversal announced that they would be moving Premier League content previously available on NBC Sports Gold’s “Premier League Pass” to Peacock Premium. Up until last month, that included replays of games that aired on NBC and NBCSN.

Then abruptly, those games were no longer available to stream with Peacock. Instead, games that aired on NBC and NBCSN could be accessed using your TV Everywhere credentials from the NBC Sports App, but required a cable, satellite, or streaming package.

Fortunately, that change will be short-lived. A spokesperson for NBCUniversal confirmed to The Streamable that starting tomorrow, January 12th – it will go back to how it was prior to the change.

All games that air on NBC and NBCSN will be available to stream on-demand with Peacock starting at 9pm ET on the day of the game. This is in addition to all the telecasts that are available both live and on-demand exclusively with Peacock Premium.

Before moving to Peacock, NBC Sports Gold previously offered two season plans: Match Day Pass ($39.99) and Premier League Pass ($64.99). Match Day Pass came with live streaming of matches not available on television, while Premier League Pass ($64.99) added the ability to stream all games on-demand.

Peacock Premium is $4.99 per month (free for Xfinity X1 and Flex customers), or $49.99 for a full year commitment.

NBC and NBCSN continues to air Premier League live match coverage, as well as pre- and postmatch shows and additional shoulder programming. Premier League games still on NBC and NBCSN will be streamed on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app with your TV Everywhere credentials.

Usually, most of the big clubs – like Chelsea and Manchester United – would have had about four games a season on Premier League Pass, while most other teams will have nearly half their games on the service.