All the 2021 NFL Primetime Games And Key Sunday Matchups Available on Streaming

The 2021 NFL schedule release gave us plenty of juicy matchups to look forward to in the coming months — especially those coveted primetime games. Sunday Night Football, Monday Night Football, and Thursday Night Football all have some marquee matchups, including anticipated rematches, storied rivalries, and dream games between some of the league’s top teams. Here’s a handy list of every single primetime and key Sunday afternoon contest, along with where you can watch them.

For the first time ever, every single SNF game can be streamed on Peacock from a compatible device. These games will kickoff at 8:20 PM EST.

Date Week Matchup Thurs. Sept. 9 NFL Kickoff Dallas Cowboys at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sun. Sept. 12 Week 1 Chicago Bears at Los Angeles Rams Sun. Sept. 19 Week 2 Kansas City Chiefs at Baltimore Ravens Sun. Sept. 26 Week 3 Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers Sun. Oct. 3 Week 4 Tampa Bay Bucs at New England Patriots Sun. Oct. 10 Week 5 Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs Sun. Oct. 17 Week 6 Seattle Seahawks at Pittsburgh Steelers Sun. Oct. 24 Week 7 Indianapolis Colts at San Francisco 49ers Sun. Oct. 31 Week 8 Dallas Cowboys at Minnesota Vikings Sun. Nov. 7 Week 9 Tennessee Titans at Los Angeles Rams Sun. Nov. 14 Week 10 Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders Sun. Nov. 21 Week 11 Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Chargers Thurs. Nov. 25 Week 12 Buffalo Bills at New Orleans Saints Sun. Nov. 28 Week 12 Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens Sun. Dec. 5 Week 13 San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks Sun. Dec. 12 Week 14 Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers Sun. Dec. 19 Week 15 New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sun. Dec. 26 Week 16 Washington Football Team at Dallas Cowboys Sun. Jan. 2 Week 17 Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers Sun. Jan. 9 Week 18 TBD

The first Week 12 “Sunday” Night Football Game will be played on Thanksgiving Day, so keep that in mind. Also, the NFL can “flex” games out of the primetime spot starting in Week 5 in favor of more enticing matchups, so all non-Thanksgiving games are subject to change.

ESPN’s Monday Night Football returns for its 16th season and will, for the first time, air a game during every single week for the first time in its history. While it doesn’t look like you can watch on ESPN+ for now, you can watch through the ESPN App using TV Anywhere credentials. Outside of the unknown Week 18 games, these games will all kick off at 8:15 PM

Date Week Matchup Sep 13 1 Baltimore Ravens at Las Vegas Raiders Sep 20 2 Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers Sep 27 3 Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys Oct 4 4 Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers Oct 11 5 Indianapolis Colts at Baltimore Ravens Oct 18 6 Buffalo Bills at Tennessee Titans Oct 25 7 New Orleans Saints at Seattle Seahawks Nov 1 8 New York Giants at Kansas City Chiefs Nov 8 9 Chicago Bears at Pittsburgh Steelers Nov 15 10 Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers Nov 22 11 New York Giants at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Nov 29 12 Seattle Seahawks at Washington Football Team Dec 6 13 New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills Dec 13 14 Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals Dec 20 15 Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears Dec 27 16 Miami Dolphins at New Orleans Saints Jan 3 17 Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers Sat, Jan 8 18 TBD (2 Games)

Rather than give fans a doubleheader in Week 1, ESPN will treat fans to a doubleheader in the the new Week 18, airing games at 4:15 PM and 8:15 PM on Saturday, January 8.

Thursday Night Football will split homes during the 2021 season before it exclusively airs on Amazon Prime Video starting next season. For now, though, you’ll have to bounce between TV Anywhere credentials on the NFL app for NFL Network games, and the Amazon Prime Video games.

Week Game TV 2 New York Giants vs. Washington Football Team NFL Network 3 Carolina Panthers at Houston Texans NFL Network 4 Jacksonville Jaguars at Cincinatti Bengals NFL Network 5 Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks Fox/NFL/Amazon Prime 6 Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Philadelphia Eagles Fox/NFL/Amazon Prime 7 Denver Broncos at Cleveland Browns Fox/NFL/Amazon Prime 8 Green Bay Packers at Arizona Cardinals Fox/NFL/Amazon Prime 9 New York Jets at Indianapolis Colts Fox/NFL/Amazon Prime 10 Baltimore Ravens at Miami Dolphins Fox/NFL/Amazon Prime 11 New England Patriots at Atlanta Falcons Fox/NFL/Amazon Prime 13 Dallas Cowboys at New Orleans Saints Fox/NFL/Amazon Prime 14 Pittsburgh Steelers at Minnesota Vikings Fox/NFL/Amazon Prime 15 Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers Fox/NFL/Amazon Prime 16 San Francisco 49ers at Tennessee Titans NFL Network

Starting this season, fans who subscribe to Paramount+ can live stream the games their local CBS affiliate is showing included in their subscription. That means you’ll be able to watch your local team, any national broadcasts, CBS’ Thanksgiving game, and the London game — all with your Paramount+ subscription.

The national CBS games you can watch with Paramount+ are:

Cleveland at Kansas City (Week 1, Sept. 12)

Dallas at Los Angeles Chargers (Week 2, Sept. 19)

Pittsburgh at Green Bay (Week 4, Oct. 3)

Dallas at New England (Week 6, Oct. 17)

Seattle at Green Bay (Week 10, Nov. 14)

Baltimore at Pittsburgh (Week 13, Dec. 5)

Buffalo at Tampa Bay (Week 14, Dec. 12)

Pittsburgh at Kansas City (Week 16, Dec. 26)

You’ll also be able to watch the Thanksgiving Day game between Las Vegas at Dallas in Week 12 (Nov. 25) at 4:25 PM EST and the London game between Miami and Jacksonville in Week 6 (Oct. 17) at 9:30 AM ET.

Outside of the Thursday Night Football offerings, Fox also has plenty of marquee matchups, including Chiefs/Packers on Veteran’s Day. You’ll also have the Thanksgiving Day game between Chicago and Detroit at 12:30 PM EST, and Cleveland visits Green Bay at 4:30 PM ET on Christmas Day. You’ll also get to see key matchups such as:

Week 1: Green Bay Packers at New Orleans Saints

Week 3: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Los Angeles Rams

Week 9: Green Bay Packers at Kansas City Chiefs

Week 11: Dallas Cowboys at Kansas City Chiefs

You can watch these games using TV Anywhere credentials in the Fox Sports app.