All the Best Fathers Day Deals for Streaming Players and Services

Get Dad something that he’ll actually use year-round this Father’s Day. And because we’re The Streamable, we’re going to suggest streaming devices and services. Luckily, there are some great deals currently available to put a smile on the old man’s face. Whether he has his eye on a 4K Fire Stick, a big screen smart TV, or a sound bar to help make shows sound more cinematic there are great options that will save you 25% or more. While they aren’t quite as low as the Black Friday 2022 record-setting deals, these savings are definitely some of the best we’ve seen since then.

Best TV Deals for Father’s Day

A few weeks ago, we found some great deals on TVs during National Stream Day. It appears that some of those deals have come back in addition to a few others. The best deals appear to be on Amazon Fire TVs, but Samsung and TCL also have some great discounts:

Best Deals on Smaller Smart TVs:

Save 40% on INSIGNIA 32-inch 720p Fire TV: With over 4,000 reviews, this 32-inch TV has a 4.6 out of 5 rating, and the best part is that it is only $89, down from $150, saving you $60.

Save 42% on TCL 32” Class 3 720p Roku TV: With almost a thousand reviews, this 32-inch TV has a 4.6 out of 5 rating. The price is only $130, down from $230, saving you $100.

Save 25% on Toshiba 32-inch Class V35 to 720p Fire TV: With over 3,000 reviews, this 32-inch TV has a 4.5 out of 5 rating. The price is only $120, down from $160, saving you $40.

Best Deals on Medium-to-large-sized Smart TVs:

Save 31% on Amazon Fire TV 50” 4-Series 4K UHD: With over 32,000 reviews, this is Amazon’s most-rated TV and has a 4.5 out of 5 rating. The price is only $310, down from $450, saving you $140.

Save 19% on 55-inch Class Curved UHD TU-8300 Series: Curved, 4K, and Alexa built-in. This has been a really popular Samsung TV over the years with over 5,700 reviews and a 4.7 out of 5 stars. The price is only $498, down from $600, saving you over $100.

Best Deals on Large Smart TVs:

Save 20% on SAMSUNG 85-Inch QLED 4K The Frame LS03B Series: This is one of Samsung’s most popular TVs because of the ability to look like framed art when it isn’t turned on. There are multiple sizes that have a discount going on right now. This TV has a 4.2 out of 5 rating. The price is only $3,498, down from $4,298, saving you $800.

Best Speakers and Sound Bar Deals for Father’s Day

Between Sony, Bose, and Roku, there are plenty of good deals. These are some of the biggest deals we’ve seen on Sony and this is the first time that Roku has dropped their soundbar under $100 (which is great at separating and elevating dialogue). We’re not sure how long these deals will last, but worth snatching them up now so they can get delivered before Father’s Day:

Save 42% on Sony SSCS8 2-Way 3-Driver Center Channel Speaker:

$98.00 after discount.

4.7 / 5 Stars. Over 8,700 reviews.

Save 38% on Sony SSCSE Dolby Atmos Enabled Speakers, Black, Dolby Atmos Enabled Speakers (Pair), 4 Inch (Pack of 2):

$123.00 after discount.

4.7 / 5 Stars. Over 8,000 reviews.

Save 36% on Sony SSCS3 3-Way Floor-Standing Speaker (Single):

$148.00 after discount.

4.7 / 5 Stars. Over 8,000 reviews.

Save 29% on Sony HT-A3000 3.1ch Dolby Atmos Soundbar Surround Sound Home Theater with DTSX and 360 Spatial Sound Mapping, works with Google Assistant:

$498.00 after discount

4.3 / 5 Stars. Over 100 reviews.

Save 23% on Roku Streambar 4K/HD/HDR Streaming Media Player:

$99.99 after discount

4.6 / 5 Stars. Over 10,000 reviews.

Save 29% on Bose TV Speaker - Soundbar for TV with Bluetooth and HDMI-ARC Connectivity, Black, Includes Remote Control:

$199.00 after discount

4.5 / 5 Stars. Over 8,400 reviews.

Other Devices for Father’s Day

Whether it is making your TV smart with a Fire Stick, your speakers smart with a WiiM, or taking your screen outdoors, we thought you’d want to check out these great deals going on before it is too late:

Save up to 38% on Fire TV Sticks and Cubes:

Make any TV stream your favorite channels up to 4K with one of these devices. There are many options to choose from.

Save 28% on WiiM Mini AirPlay2 Wireless Audio Streamer:

Turn your existing stereo system into a smart system, allowing you to play all your favorite music from your music app, the WiiM App or your voice by using Alexa or Siri.

Save 25% on YAMAHA RX-V4A 5.2-Channel AV Receiver with MusicCast:

If you are buying a bunch of speakers, may as well get a great AV receiver to manage it all at a great price.

Save 10% on Anker Nebula Solar Portable 1080p Projector: