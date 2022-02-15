All the New Movies & TV Shows Paramount+ Announced at 2022 Investor Day

During ViacomCBS’ (now renamed Paramount Global) 2022 Investor Day, the company announced a myriad of new titles coming to Paramount+ with release dates as far as 2025. This includes five new cinematic series from “Yellowstone” co-creator Taylor Sheridan as well as plenty of reboots of classics, season renewals, and several universe expansions.

TV Series Coming to Paramount+

Taylor Sheridan Series

Land Man: Taylor Sheridan remains a busy man as Paramount+ just unveiled a whole bunch of new shows across its “Sheridan Universe.” Billy Bob Thornton will star as a crisis manager for an oil company, which is based on the Boomtown podcast. The series will begin production in 2023.

1932: The Yellowstone prequel "1883" is getting a second season as well as a new spinoff - "1932" - which will follow a new generation of Duttons during the time of Western expansion, Prohibition, and the Great Depression. It is based on the historic Texas ranch that showed up in "Yellowstone" Season 4.

Tulsa King: Sylvester Stallone is starring in what was formerly known as "Kansas City." It will begin production in March and premiere in the fall.

Lioness: Based on a real-life CIA program and follows a Marine recruited to befriend the daughter of a terrorist to bring the organization down from within. Zoe Saldaña will star in and will be exec produced by Sheridan, Glasser, Burkle, Yari, Hutkin, and Nicole Kidman. Production will begin in June 2022.

Bass Reeves: Will star David Oyelowo, remains in development.

Other Series

Beavis and Butt-Head: The duo is back and dumber than ever in an all-new series premiering across Paramount+ globally. Also, the full 200+ episode Beavis and Butt-Head library and previously announced new film, “Beavis and Butt-Head do the Universe,” will also arrive on the service.

South Park : Later this year, the TV series will arrive on Paramount+ internationally as the exclusive SVOD home with more than 300 episodes. Season 27 will be coming to the platform in 2024, and the full library is headed to Paramount+ U.S. in 2025.

Sonic the Hedgehog: The first-ever original "live-action" Sonic series will feature the character Knuckles, voiced by Idris Elba.

Dora the Explorer: Paramount Global is further expanding its "Dora the Explorer" universe. Set to premiere in 2023, the first-ever live-action series will revolve around Dora and other beloved characters. While there is a series announced last year as a show for kids 6-11, there will also be a show that's inspired by the tone of 2019 film "Dora and the Lost City of Gold," targeted at tweens.

The Challenge: War of the Worlds: The show takes winners of the expanding Challenge competition series and pits them against one another in a new global tournament to declare the first Challenge world champion.

All Star Shore: A competition docuseries hybrid featuring 14 stars from "Jersey Shore Family Vacation," "Love is Blind," "RuPaul's Drag Race," "Geordie Shore," "Acapulco Shore," and "Bachelor in Paradise," among others. The group will vacation in Gran Canaria, Spain, for a shot at the grand prize and global bragging rights.

Argentina Shore, Colombia Shore, and Australia Shore: Seven new localized versions of the "Shore" franchise will launch on Paramount+ internationally, with more cities to be announced.

Ink Master: Coming to Paramount+ in markets around the world, the hit tattoo competition will have all-new episodes later this year.

The Real World Homecoming: New Orleans: The third installment of the hit original unscripted series will reunite original New Orleans cast members David "Tokyo" Broom, Melissa Howard, Jamie Murray, Danny Roberts, Matt Smith, Julie Stoffer and Kelley Wolf in "The Big Easy." Additionally, the original season of "The Real World: New Orleans" will be available to stream in April.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds: This series about the legendary Captain Pike will be coming to the service on May 5.

This series about the legendary Captain Pike will be coming to the service on May 5. Fatal Attraction : A reimagining of the classic 1980s psychosexual thriller film with Lizzy Caplan and Joshua Jackson.

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies : A "splashy" musical prequel to the classic film "Grease."

Rabbit Hole : Psychological thriller starring Kiefer Sutherland as private espionage operative James Weir.

The Offer: Premieres on April 28, 2022. Tells the story of how "The Godfather" almost didn't happen.

Premieres on April 28, 2022. Tells the story of how “The Godfather” almost didn’t happen. Happy Face: The series is inspired by the podcast from iHeartMedia and Melissa Jesperson-Moore, the book “Shattered Silence” written by Jesperson-Moore with M. Bridget Cook, and Jesperson-Moore’s true-life story.

There will also be a first-ever PAW Patrol television series spinoff on the service as well as a new “Monster High” animated series. Also, a round of series renewals including “Rupaul’s Drag Race All Stars,” “Queen of the Universe,” and even “iCarly” episodes that are coming later this year.

Additionally, Season 2 renewals for “Halo” and international hits “Cecilia” and “Los Enviados” (The Envoys) were announced. New seasons of “Super Pumped” (Season 2) and “Billions” (Season 7 for Showtime) were also ordered. “Super Pumped: The Battle For Uber” is set to premiere February 27.

Movies Coming to Paramount+

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Nickelodeon Animation is following the release of the upcoming CG-animated theatrical film with a series of exclusive movies for Paramount+ beginning in 2023. Each will center on one of the property’s storied villains in never-before-told tales.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts: It follows a new species of Transformers who must find their place among Autobots, Decepticons, and the human family who adopts them. The movie was previously announced as" Untitled Animated Transformers film," with Josh Cooley attached to direct, and will debut in theaters in 2023. A new animated series will arrive this fall and in 2024, a CG animated Transformers theatrical film will be released.

Sonic the Hedgehog: Currently in development, this is the third film installment in the flagship franchise. The sequel will premiere in theaters on April 8.

Blue's Big City Adventure: A hybrid animated/live-action "Blue's Clues & You!" movie that follows Josh, Steve, Joe, and Blue in New York City to audition for a big Broadway musical. It's set to premiere later this year.

SpongeBob SquarePants: Three new SpongeBob SquarePants character spinoff movies for Paramount+ are in the works at Nickelodeon Studios, in addition to a new theatrical release about the porous resident who lives in a Pineapple-under-the-sea. The first of Paramount+'s SpongeBob character spinoff movies, which focus on different Bikini Bottom residents, will drop in 2023.

Three new SpongeBob SquarePants character spinoff movies for Paramount+ are in the works at Nickelodeon Studios, in addition to a new theatrical release about the porous resident who lives in a Pineapple-under-the-sea. The first of Paramount+’s SpongeBob character spinoff movies, which focus on different Bikini Bottom residents, will drop in 2023. Teen Wolf : The first-ever original production from MTV Entertainment Studios and MGM’s Orion Television, Paramount+ will reunite the original Teen Wolf cast for an exclusive full-length movie. This includes recurring cast members Tyler Posey, Holland Roden, Shelley Hennig and Crystal Reed, Orny Adams, Linden Ashby, JR Bourne, Seth Gilliam, Colton Haynes, Ryan Kelley, Melissa Ponzio and Dylan Sprayberry. Additional names have yet to be announced.

SEAL Team: CBS will expand the hit drama "SEAL Team" by producing a stand-alone movie for Paramount+.

CBS will expand the hit drama “SEAL Team” by producing a stand-alone movie for Paramount+. Babylon: From Academy Award-winning director Damian Chazelle, the movie will star Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie. It will appear in theaters before streaming on the platform.

Star Trek: After several false starts, the next Star Trek film with Chris Pine and company is gearing up to begin production by the end of 2022.

After several false starts, the next Star Trek film with Chris Pine and company is gearing up to begin production by the end of 2022. Fantasy Football: This new original live-action movie follows 16-year-old Amber Coleman (Marsai Martin) who discovers she can control her professional football player dad’s prowess on the field through her video game.

Honor Society: A live-action comedic film that follows Honor (Angourie Rice), an ambitious high school senior whose sole focus is getting into Harvard, assuming she can first score the coveted recommendation from her guidance counselor, Mr. Calvin (Christopher Mintz-Plasse), Honor concocts a plan to take down her top three student competitors, until things take a turn when she unexpectedly falls for her biggest competition, Michael (Gaten Matarazzo) Additional cast members include Armani Jackson and Amy Keum.

Hush Hush: A new original live-action film adaptation of the New York Times best-selling novels by Becca Fitzpatrick, "Hush Hush" is a supernatural romance story about the forbidden love between a girl and a fallen angel. Production is slated for 2022.

ViacomCBS President Bob Bakish announced that starting in 2024, all new Paramount theatrical releases will head straight to Paramount+ after their run in cinemas.

A spin-off of the “Quiet Place” will release in theaters in September 22, 2023, however, it is unknown whether or not it will be on the service. The same goes for Krasinski’s next future hit “IF” which is scheduled to be released on November 17, 2023. “Quiet Place III” will appear in 2025.

A ”Baby Shark“ movie (2023), live-action “Monster High” musical movie, and a ”PAW Patrol“ sequel titled “The Mighty Movie” are also in the works.

Other theatrical blockbusters that will be coming to Paramount+ include “Lost City,” the seventh and eighth “Mission Impossible” films, “Top Gun,” and a Dungeon & Dragons movie.

International Titles Coming to Paramount+

NCIS: Sydney : The new original series from one of the biggest and most successful global franchises is slated for 2023. It will feature local stories with Australian actors and producers, and will be filmed in one of the world’s most scenic harbor cities.

: The new original series from one of the biggest and most successful global franchises is slated for 2023. It will feature local stories with Australian actors and producers, and will be filmed in one of the world’s most scenic harbor cities. Sexy Beast (UK): A prequel series is happening after all. The cult British gangster movie prequel will track the origin story of Gal Dove, Don Logan and Teddy Bass characters.

A Gentleman in Moscow (UK): This drama series is based on the novel by Amor Towles and is set in 1922, with main character, Count Rostov, who finds himself stuck in Moscow

Simon Beckett's The Chemistry of Death (Germany): The psychological crime series is based on Simon Beckett's novels following forensic anthropologist Dr. David Hunter.

(Germany): The psychological crime series is based on Simon Beckett’s novels following forensic anthropologist Dr. David Hunter. Yonder (South Korea): The drama/science-fiction series is set in 2032. Yonder, an unknown space designed for the dead to be able to live on by uploading memories of their lifetime from their brain, raises questions about life and death.