Allen Media Group Agrees to “Multi-Year Partnership” With the SWAC to Broadcast Conference’s Collegiate Athletics

The SWAC has a new broadcast home courtesy of Allen Media Group.

According to a report by Variety, Allen Media Group and the Southwestern Athletic Conference, also known as the SWAC, have agreed to a “multi-year partnership” that would see SWAC athletics air on AMG’s HBCU Go a streaming service dedicated to historically black colleges and universities.

Beginning with the fall 2022-23 season, the free-streaming digital platform will distribute programming for the SWAC across all sports, including football, basketball, volleyball, and Olympic sports. The partnership will include live coverage of over 2,000 SWAC games and events. Some of these games and events will also air on AMG’s free-streaming digital platforms theGrio, Local Now, and Sports.TV, the latter of which was launched earlier this year by AMG.

“Some of the world’s greatest athletes have come from, and continue to play and coach for, these excellent Historically Black Colleges and Universities. These HBCUs will continue to deliver historic events such as sports icon and coach Deion Sanders signing the number one overall prospect in the class of 2022—five-star cornerback Travis Hunter—making this a truly amazing league,” said Byron Allen, founder, chairman, and CEO of HBCU GO parent company Allen Media Group in a statement. “I appreciate SWAC commissioner Dr. Charles McClelland for partnering with us to deliver over 2,000 sporting events and engaging content on every device 24/7 worldwide.”

Interest in the SWAC increased when NFL Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders, arrived at Jackson State as its head coach. “Coach Prime” brought his team, the conference, and HBCU athletics a jolt of electricity that it hadn’t had in quite some time. Sanders’ presence also helped Jackson State land Travis Hunter, the top-rated high school prospect in the country, something HBCUs struggled to do prior to Sanders’ arrival.

With a new broadcast deal in their pocket and increased NIL rights for collegiate athletes, this could be just the start of a new era of HBCU sports.