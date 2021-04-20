Allen Media Group Launches Free Hyperlocal Streamer Local Now

Local Now, the free ad-supported streamer, has kicked off on most major platforms. Local Now aggregates and streams local news, weather, sports, traffic and entertainment in real time.

Offering 300+ free-streaming channels, the service says it has a local outpost in every ZIP code, more than 225 markets across the U.S. To expand reach, it aligned with Cox Media, Meredith Broadcasting, E. W. Scripps and News12.

Viewers can pick a curated homepage from a choice of cities. There is also a free library of 7,500+ titles available on-demand in the Movie and TV Shows sections.

Local Now is available on: Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Xfinity X1, Xfinity Flex, Vizio, Samsung, Hisense, Android, and IOS handheld devices. The Local Now standalone channel is also available on YouTube TV, Sling, Xumo, FuboTV and Dish.

Byron Allen, founder-CEO of Local Now parent company Allen Media Group, touts its proprietary software and artificial intelligence: “No other streaming service has this capability and advanced technology. We are well-positioned as the new global standard for free streaming.”

Its entertainment partners include Lionsgate, Cinedigm, Filmrise and Freestyle Digital Media.

Free custom channels include Adrenaline Rush (action/adventure movies), Local Now Zen and Fireside (chill and relaxation), Fear This! (horror/thriller movies), Ha! That’s Funny (comedy movies).

Local Now also counts Yahoo! Finance, People TV, Kevin Hart’s LOL, Court TV, Bloomberg, Cheddar, Newsy, Black News Channel, among others, as premium partners.