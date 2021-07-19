Altice USA Unveils Optimum Stream & Suddenlink Stream, A 4K Streaming Device for their Internet-Only Subscribers

No doubt inspired by other cable providers who have done the same, Altice USA today announced its new 4K streaming devices that will be offered to the company’s broadband-only customers.

Optimum Stream and Suddenlink Stream are a new 4K HDR streaming device that is powered by Android TV OS and includes Google Assistant for easy set-up and navigation. Altice’s new streaming provides a solution for broadband-only customers to have access to a wide variety of video content, including thousands of apps and streaming services on Google Play and over 50 free live streaming channels, such as News 12, i24NEWS, Cheddar News, children’s entertainment from Kabillion, lifestyle entertainment from Bon Appetit, Wired, and Reelz, and sports coverage from Stadium.

Users will also have a preselected array of streaming apps, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, HBO Max, Peacock, and Discovery+. They’ll also be able to find their favorite apps, shows, movies, and more through built-in voice search.

The new streaming device is available for free to Optimum and Suddenlink broadband-only customers who select 1 GB service or the highest broadband speed available in their service area at a price of $5 per month. For more details, visit Optimum.com/Stream and Suddenlink.com/Stream today.

“As more consumers turn to streaming content for their entertainment needs, we are pleased to introduce Stream for our Optimum and Suddenlink broadband-only customers to bring a robust array of free, live, and subscription-based content right to their fingertips,” said Hakim Boubazine, president of telecommunications and Chief Operating Officer for Altice USA. “Now, our broadband-only customers who prefer to stream content can simply rely on our new device for their favorite apps, news, and entertainment programming, and our 1 Gig customers get the benefit of receiving it free with their service.”

As more cable subscribers “cut the cord” and embrace Internet-only packages, cable providers are getting savvier and offering streaming devices to customers for their entertainment needs. The most popular device is Comcast’s Xfinity Flex, a complimentary 4K streaming device that Comcast provides its Xfinity customers who do not have a cable plan. Comcast even hinted at selling their Flex devices at one point — though nothing has come from that conversation since. Could Altice go a similar route?