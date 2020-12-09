Amazon Begins Roll Out of Major Update to Fire TV Interface, With New Design and Profiles

In September, Amazon announced that they would be updating the interface on all Fire TV devices later this year, starting with all-new Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick Lite. Those two devices will begin receiving the update today, all owners will receive it over the coming weeks. While not officially announced, it is expected that the Fire Stick 4K and Fire TV Cube will receive the update soon after.

The update is the Fire TV’s most significant interface update to date and offers a more intuitive, simple, and customized experience. The Main Menu is at the center of your screen and makes it easy to find what you’re looking for. You can now jump into your favorite streaming service directly, or scroll over supported apps to quickly peek at what’s inside and begin playback.

It also makes it easier than ever to discover great movies, TV shows, and more, with browsing capabilities that allow for broad and specific searches based on genre (e.g. comedies, action), helpful categories (e.g. free, sports, Live TV), and more.

With user profiles, Fire TV now delivers a personalized experience for up to six members of a household, providing individual content recommendations, viewing history, watch lists, preferred settings, and more. Changing user profiles is simple by saying, “Alexa, switch to my profile.” After initial setup, Alexa will automatically recognize the voice and switch to your profile.

With release of the Chromecast with Google TV, Amazon now has some real competition with a content-forward interface, so the new modern look couldn’t come at a better time.