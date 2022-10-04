Amazon Brings Free Sports Content from MLB, FOX, NBC, More to Fire TV

Sports fans with Fire TVs are in for a treat. On Tuesday, Amazon announced that fans would now have access to live, on-demand, and short-form sports content through the Fire TV Home and Free screens. The content will be free and available to all users and will include the latest sports news and highlights, including updates on the baseball postseason starting with the Wild Card round on Friday, Oct. 7 and running through the World Series.

But sports aren’t the only fresh content coming to Fire TVs, Amazon is also giving users a hub to watch the most buzz-worthy trailers for new and upcoming films and TV shows and programs from some of the biggest brands in cooking content.

Watch Amazon’s teaser for the new content:

Sports News & Highlights: Watch the latest highlights, news, and analysis on your favorite teams and athletes on-demand from NBC Sports, FOX Sports, and MLB. Also enjoy coverage from CBS Sports HQ, Sports Illustrated, NASCAR, Sportswire, Stadium, ACC Digital Network, and PAC-12 Network.

Trending Trailers: Watch trending TV and movie trailers from IMDb, the world’s most popular source for information on movies, TV shows, and celebrities to help entertainment fans decide what to watch.

Food & Cooking: Watch cooking shows, kitchen hacks, quick tips, and food travel series from America’s Test Kitchen, GoTraveler (content from Anthony Bourdain, Rick Bayless, and others), and 5-Minute Recipes. Coming soon are Gusto TV, Martha Stewart, Emeril Lagasse, Tastemade, Food52, SideChef, Hungry (content from Julia Child, Pati Jinich, and others), and more.

There are a handful of ways to get to these new programming options, depending on where you are in your Fire TV menu. Customers can access all of this free content from dedicated rows on the Home and Free tabs, and “Sports News & Highlights” content is also available on the Sports screen. Clicking a content tile starts immediate, continuous playback, and customers can navigate down during playback to browse more content while watching.

From the Home screen:

Navigate to the “Home” icon on the Fire TV navigation bar (or press Home button on your Alexa Voice remote).

Scroll down to the “Sports News & Highlights,”, “Trending Trailers”, and “Food & Cooking” row.

Select a content tile to start playback.

From the Free screen:

Navigate to “Search” icon on the Fire TV navigation bar.

Select the “Free” tile.

Scroll down to the “Sports News & Highlights,”, “Trending Trailers from IMDb”, or “Food & Cooking” row.

Select a content tile to start playback.

From the Sports screen: