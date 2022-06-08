 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Changes Pricing for Kids+ Subscription Service; Rates Rise for Some, Drop for Others

Matt Tamanini

Subscribers to Amazon’s Kids+ all-in-one subscription service have begun receiving emails about a change in pricing, but while these types of emails normally bring unwelcome news to consumers, this one is a bit of a mixed bag, depending on how each individual customer subscribes.

According to the email, Amazon is simplifying the pricing structure for its Kids+ multi-platform package which gives kids access to thousands of kid-friendly books, movies, TV shows, educational apps, and games on compatible Fire, Fire TV, Android, iOS and Kindle devices. The service also supplies hundreds of hours of fun, child-focused ad-free radio stations and playlists, along with a growing list of premium kid’s skills available on compatible Echo devices.

Amazon will be converting all Prime members to a $4.99 monthly tier and all non-Prime subscribers to the $7.99 option. In addition, all users will have unlimited access to the service for to the Family plan for up to four kids profiles.

This is a change from the previous structure in which the monthly rate for the Family plan ran $6.99 per month for Prime members and $9.99 for non-Primers. So, if that is the plan that someone was already signed up for, they will receive a $2 per month price decrease.

However, if a family only needs the previously available Single Child plan, they will have to pay more. The now sunset pricing tier used to cost $2.99 monthly for Prime subscribers and $4.99 for non-Prime members, which means that they will see a $2 and $3 price hike respectively. However, they will automatically receive the upgraded product, whether they need it or not.

30-Day Trial
amazon.com

Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 10,000+ movies, TV shows, and Prime Originals like “Jack Ryan,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “The Boys,” and more. Subscribers can also add third-party services like Showtime, and Starz with Amazon Prime Video Channels.

Starting in the 2022 season, Prime Video offers exclusive live access to NFL’s Thursday Night Football.

Prime Video is included with Amazon Prime for $12.99 per month ($119 per year), or can be purchased on its own for $8.99 per month.

30-Day Trial
$8.99 / month
amazon.com
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.