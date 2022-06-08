Amazon Changes Pricing for Kids+ Subscription Service; Rates Rise for Some, Drop for Others
Subscribers to Amazon’s Kids+ all-in-one subscription service have begun receiving emails about a change in pricing, but while these types of emails normally bring unwelcome news to consumers, this one is a bit of a mixed bag, depending on how each individual customer subscribes.
According to the email, Amazon is simplifying the pricing structure for its Kids+ multi-platform package which gives kids access to thousands of kid-friendly books, movies, TV shows, educational apps, and games on compatible Fire, Fire TV, Android, iOS and Kindle devices. The service also supplies hundreds of hours of fun, child-focused ad-free radio stations and playlists, along with a growing list of premium kid’s skills available on compatible Echo devices.
Amazon will be converting all Prime members to a $4.99 monthly tier and all non-Prime subscribers to the $7.99 option. In addition, all users will have unlimited access to the service for to the Family plan for up to four kids profiles.
This is a change from the previous structure in which the monthly rate for the Family plan ran $6.99 per month for Prime members and $9.99 for non-Primers. So, if that is the plan that someone was already signed up for, they will receive a $2 per month price decrease.
However, if a family only needs the previously available Single Child plan, they will have to pay more. The now sunset pricing tier used to cost $2.99 monthly for Prime subscribers and $4.99 for non-Prime members, which means that they will see a $2 and $3 price hike respectively. However, they will automatically receive the upgraded product, whether they need it or not.
