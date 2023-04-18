 Skip to Content
Amazon Fire TV Adds Live Channel Guide for DIRECTV STREAM Subscribers

Jeff Kotuby

DIRECTV STREAM subscribers can now enjoy a new, integrated viewing experience through their Amazon Fire TV.

Amazon Fire TV announced on Tuesday that DIRECTV STREAM will be integrated into the device’s live channel guide for subscribers. Amazon looks to enhance the live entertainment experience for customers by improving searchability of linear channels and seamlessly integrating DIRECTV offerings into the “Live” tab and Guide in the Fire TV UI.

Among the key features included are a “Recently Watched” section that keeps your most recent channels handy, “On Now,” and “Live” tabs to make it easier than ever to find what’s on. The integration will also feature an expansive 14-day Guide feature, and a Search function to find what you want to watch. Of course, you’ll also have built-in Alexa support to search for linear airings, pull up the Guide, and tune to your favorite channels with voice commands.

Amazon Fire TV has consistently integrated its Guide function with other live TV streaming services over the past few years. In recent years, Amazon Fire TV users could integrate their favorite channels from live streamer Sling TV, as well as free ad-supported streaming service Tubi and channels from YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV to the universal guide.

DIRECTV STREAM subscribers can enjoy these features today by navigating to the Amazon Appstore on their Fire TV device, downloading the DIRECTV app, and logging into their account. In addition to DIRECTV STREAM, Fire TV customers can enjoy similar functionality with Haystack News, Peacock, Plex, and more. To do so, simply go to the “Live” tab, scroll down to “Options,” then select “Live TV Sources,” and choose from the listed options.

DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM is a live TV streaming service, which is essentially the streaming version of the DIRECTV service. The service is the new name of AT&T TV is available without a contract or extra fees. New subscribers can get a free Gemini streaming device from the company, in which case the service is called “DIRECTV via Internet.”

All plans include local channels and at least 34 of the Top 35 Cable Channels from AMC, A+E, Discovery (Food Network, HGTV, TLC, Discovery, etc.), Disney (ESPN, Disney Channel, etc), NBCU (Bravo, MSNBC, NBCSN, etc.), WarnerMedia (TNT, TBS, CNN, etc.), ViacomCBS (MTV, Comedy Central, etc.), and Hallmark.

DIRECTV STREAM starts at $74.99 / month for their Entertainment Plan. You can upgrade to their Choice Plan, which begins at $99.99 / month, that includes your local RSN and HBO Max for three months. They also have have an Ultimate ($109.99) for 130 channels and Premier ($154.99) for 140 channels. In addition to not having a contract, there are no extra RSN Fee or Broadcast TV fee.

The service now includes an Unlimited DVR on all plans and Unlimited simultaneous at-home streams.

