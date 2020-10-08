Amazon Fire TV Brings Live TV Feature to Fire TVs in India

Amazon announced today that they will be bringing their Live TV feature to Fire TV devices in India. The new feature comes with a “Live” tab on the navigation pane and an “On Now” row on the Fire TV home screen, making it easier to find, browse and access live content from subscribed apps.

“Since launching in India, Fire TV has been offering a vast selection of on demand movies, TV shows, popular apps and features to customers. With Live TV integration, we are making this experience even better by providing instant access to popular, real-time content for our customers without having to switch inputs,” said Parag Gupta, head of Amazon devices, India.

Live TV in India launches with SonyLIV, Voot, Discovery+, NextG TV and Zee5 (coming soon) as the first content providers to integrate their Live TV experience, giving users access to channels such as Sony SAB HD, Colors HD, SET HD, Nick HD+, Dangal, DD National, News18 India, MTV Beats HD, SONY BBC Earth HD, Mastii TV Music, Discovery and very soon to Zee TV, Zee Cinema and Zee News.

The Live TV feature also allows customers access to the Fire TV channel guide, which can be found under “Options” within the “Live” tab. For those who have just purchased the newly launched Fire TV Stick Lite, the channel guide can be found via the guide button on the Alexa Voice Remote Lite.

Amazon launched the Live TV tab in the U.S. last July. The tab aggregates all live programming that users might have installed across apps. The Live tab brings live sports, news, and channels from select OTT services, streaming apps, paid subscriptions, and over-the-air antennas into one consolidated view.

In addition to the Fire TV Stick Lite, the e-commerce giant also recently launched an all-new Fire TV Stick which is 50 percent more powerful than the previous edition and uses 50 percent less energy. While it doesn’t support 4K, it supports 1080p at 60fps, HDR, and Dolby Atmos audio. It adds a dual-band, dual-antenna wifi supports 5 GHz networks for more stable streaming.