Amazon Fire TV Now Carries Local NBC and Telemundo Apps

NBCUniversal Local announced today that NBC and Telemundo-owned station apps will now be available on Amazon Fire TV.

New England Cable News (NECN), 11 NBC owned stations and 23 Telemundo owned stations will offer local news, investigative journalism, and weather through the NBC and Telemundo station apps on Fire TV.

The NBC and Telemundo apps were recently redesigned to increase ease of use in both English and Spanish and to allow users more customization options.

“We want to serve audiences on the platforms they prefer to deliver easy access to our best-in-class apps and the local news, information and storytelling that matters to them,” said Lora Dennis, Executive Vice President, Digital Media, NBCUniversal Local. “Fire TV is another great addition to our growing distribution portfolio for our apps.”

Roku and Apple TV users also currently have access to NBC and Telemundo station apps, but this isn’t the only impressive addition for Amazon - TikTok was recently added to Fire TV as well.

Last week, Amazon launched its first- smart TVs with the Omni series and 4-Series smart TV models.

The new models include Alexa, turning your TV into a smart hub for your living room. The new smart TV models are available in a variety of sizes and are loaded with features.

With Alexa integration, the Fire TV Omni series allows a hands-free experience so that viewers can search for movies and shows, dim the lights, check sports scores, and activate Alexa-based routines with voice-activated commands.