Amazon Freevee Adds El Rey, Real Madrid Channels to Free Streaming Lineup

Amazon’s ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) service Freevee has added two free linear channels, in the El Rey Network and Realmadrid TV. The announcement follows on the heels of the addition of NacellePop, a 24/7 pop-culture channel, to the service earlier this fall. All three channels are part of the Cinedigm slate of free ad-supported TV (FAST) channels.

Launched in 2013 as a linear channel, El Rey Network quickly became a home for fans of fearless, action-packed, and inclusive programming and was touted as a breakthrough in its voice and directive to increase representation. Curated by iconic director Robert Rodriguez and his artistic collective, the inclusive, English-language channel speaks to Rodriguez’s vision to create a destination that more fully represents the changing face of America and the most culturally diverse generation in history.

“Now Amazon Freevee viewers will have the opportunity to expand their horizons and recapture their youth with El Rey Network & NacellePop,” Cinedigm VP Jennifer Soltesz said. “Both unique, with diverse programming, the launch of these channels allows Freevee to connect with an even broader audience. We are thrilled to be expanding our partnership with FreeVee by bringing these new channels to their lineup of top-quality programming.”

Realmadrid TV features thousands of hours of fan-centric football content, including two to three matches every week of Real Madrid’s La Liga games, as well as their UEFA Champions League and Cup tournaments during the 2022-2023 season. In addition, the channel will air classic programming, exclusive club insights, breaking news, and more. Over 8,000 hours of content is being made available annually including live press conferences, exclusive interviews, live training sessions, classic matches, magazine shows, Real Madrid news programming, and special features.

“Cinedigm’s agreement with Amazon Freevee is yet another step in our strategy to expand the audience for Real Madrid’s streaming channel,” Cinedigm president Erick Opeka said. “In hearing fans of Real Madrid reverentially speaking about their unwavering passion for the players and its incredible championship pedigree, it’s very easy to understand why it’s called the most valuable football brand in the world.”

Realmadrid TV is just the latest addition to Freevee’s sports content offerings. The service recently added a free sports channel from fuboTV, which includes live sports, original programming, and other sports-focused content. Freevee is also now home to a 12 hour block of original daily sports talk shows from Amazon.

Cinedigm has seen growing success with its various content channels and streaming platforms in the last year. In November, the company reported it has grown to over 1 million customers between its streaming services Cineverse and Screambox, and saw 2.17 billion minutes streamed in the third quarter of 2022.