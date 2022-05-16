 Skip to Content
Amazon Freevee Launches on Apple TV Devices

Matt Tamanini

It looks like Amazon is doing more with IMDb TV than just rebranding it. Customers now have a new place where they can find the recently renamed ad-supported video on demand (AVOD) service as on Monday, Freevee went live on Apple TV devices.

Since changing its name last month, Freevee has been aggressive about unveiling new programming. In addition to the premiere of “Bosch: Legacy,” the spin-off of long-running Prime Video hit “Bosch,” the service also debuted the second season of “Pretty Hard Cases” and announced several new original shows, including cooking contest “America’s Test Kitchen: The Next Generation” and family-oriented competition “Play-Doh Squished.”

Freevee interface on Apple TV

The AVOD streamer also has an eclectic, ever-expanding library including popular favorites such as “Deal or No Deal,” “Bewitched,” “Shark Tale,” “Logan,” the Deadpool movies, and “The Post.” Freevee is also home to established exclusive linear channels that will run shows such as beloved Canadian sitcom “Kim’s Convenience” and classic episodes of “The Kids in the Hall”; new episodes of the iconic sketch comedy debuted on Prime Video this month.

Freevee is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

