Amazon Exclusive Rights to ‘Thursday Night Football’ to Begin in 2022 Instead of 2023

Beginning in 2022, Amazon will have rights to the NFL’s “Thursday Night Football.” Previously, the company was set to gain access in 2023. Fox’s rights to broadcast Thursday night games will come to an end with the 2021-2022 season. For the past few years, the games have been available to watch on Fox, Amazon, and NFL Network.

Amazon will show the Thursday night games through the 2032 season with this new agreement. 15 Thursday-night games and one pre-season game will be carried by Amazon each season. Amazon paid $1 billion a year to secure the rights to “Thursday Night Football” with media packages totaling $100 billion.

In a statement, Marie Donoghue, vice president of Global Sports Video at Amazon explains the reason for Amazon’s early access to the NFL property, saying, “This expedited deal is an immediate differentiator for us as a service, as it gives Prime members exclusive access to the most popular sport in the United States.”

The WWE company president and chief revenue officer Nick Khan predicted that this deal would happen earlier than expected. In April, Khan said, “Though we have no inside knowledge of this, we wouldn’t be shocked if Amazon was negotiating now as we speak to get that package on its air exclusively early.”

The Streamable reported before that this deal offers exclusivity. The games will be available to viewers in the two teams’ markets each week. Everyone else will have to watch the Thursday night games on Amazon. This is part of a 10-year deal between the NFL and media companies that will result in games appearing on services like Amazon Prime Video, ESPN+, Tubi, Peacock, and Paramount Plus.

Amazon has been working its way into the sports market. Recently, the company announced that it has partnered with the New York Yankees and the YES Network to broadcast 21 games in 2021.