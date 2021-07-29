Two-Way Zoom Video Calling Now Available On Amazon Fire TV Cube

Amazon Fire TV Cube users can now make two-way Zoom calls to chat with family and friends. On Thursday, Amazon rolled out a new update, giving users the capability to make Zoom calls via the Fire TV Cube.

Previously, Fire TV users could make calls via camera-enabled Alexa devices. While this feature is great for some users, not everyone has access to an Alexa device that features a camera. Throughout the pandemic, Zoom became a household staple and is accessible on most phones, tablets, and computers.

Note that this update only applies to second-generation Amazon Fire TV Cubes.

How to Use Zoom on Amazon Fire TV

To use Zoom on the Amazon Fire TV, you will need a Fire TV Cube (2nd Gen), a Micro USB-to-USB adapter, and a compatible webcam. Amazon recommends a webcam that supports USB Video Class (UVC) with 720p or 1080p resolution and 30fps. You will also need to download the Zoom app from the Fire TV Appstore.

When you’re ready to join a meeting or make a call, you can connect your webcam to the Fire TV Cube with the Micro USB-to-USB adapter. Amazon suggests placing your webcam on top of your TV.

When you launch the app, you can sign in to your Zoom account or join a meeting as a guest. You can enter the meeting ID and passcode on the remote or share it with Alexa.

By signing in to your Zoom account on the Fire TV app, you can access your contacts and upcoming meetings, as well as start and join meetings. Amazon also gives you the option to link your calendar with Alexa, which makes it even easier to join Zoom meetings.