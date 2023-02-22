Amazon Is Developing Feature for Fire TV to Share Viewing Habits

One of the most basic, but useful, features of watching shows and movies via streaming is the ability to stop your title at any point, and pick back up later, even if it is on a different device. Now, Amazon is apparently looking to take that one step further. The tech giant is reportedly developing a Fire TV feature that will allow streaming apps to communicate with Amazon about your viewing habits while using the app, according to AFTV news.

This will allow Fire TVs to accurately display a list of recently seen movies and TV shows, even if the content was never launched using the Fire TV interface. This means that viewers will be able to go between devices and apps to watch programs before settling down to pick back up on your Fire TV. The “Up Next” row in the TV program on Apple TV devices and the “Continue Watching” row on Google TV devices are comparable features to this one

The “Continue Watching” row on Google TV displays material you’ve been watching on your TV from supported apps, allowing you to resume watching from where you left off with a simple click, but since “Continue Watching” has been available on Android TV in some capacity since 2014, according to 9to5Google, many users have grumbled that it isn’t very accurate.

Amazon’s version of the “Continue Watching” row for Fire TV aims to change that by working with streaming services directly. Through this new feature, watch activity shared by apps will not be restricted to watching activity carried out on Fire TV devices. Using other devices’ behavior, apps can share your activity, and deliver better results.

In addition to sharing what you’ve recently watched, apps will also be able to share what content you’ve added to watchlists within the app. Apps will also be able to share your personal library of recordings from the app’s DVR feature and share any content you’ve purchased within the app.

Although it is unknown when this feature will launch, it is something that could be a new selling point for Amazon, whose platform has lagged behind both Apple and Google in this particular market.

Earlier this month, Amazon’s Fire TV announced a number of updates made to its menus to make them more logical and user-friendly. More categories of carefully selected material have been added by Amazon, along with a more user-friendly method of showcasing its free ad-supported TV channels. The aforementioned modifications are all meant to simplify the viewing experience for the audience.

Several additional dynamic rows are now available on Amazon’s Fire TV. Based on previously watched content, the platform groups and curates content for each individual user into these content collections. Additionally, the platform is concentrating some of its improvement efforts on making it simpler to discover free content. Users can now easily navigate the platform when searching for programming that they can watch for free thanks to the addition of more free rows of content that don’t require subscriptions.

A top-10 row is now available on Fire TV as well. Additionally, the platform aims to reduce the overwhelming nature of its expanding library of FAST material by making it simpler to locate and access.