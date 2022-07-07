Amazon is Giving a Year of GrubHub Plus to Prime Subscribers Ahead of Prime Days

Whether it’s catching up on the latest season of “The Boys,” or diving into the teen coming-of-age drama “The Summer I Turned Pretty,” Amazon Prime subscribers now have even fewer reasons to interrupt their binges by getting off of their couches. This week, the online retailer announced that it was giving an entire year of GrubHub Plus to Prime members. Normally $9.99 per month, the premium service differs from the standard GrubHub option as it delivers food from hundreds of thousands of local venues nationwide without delivery charges.

Amazon has attempted to break into the eatery delivery market before with Amazon Restaurants, a similar service that turned off its engine in 2019. Currently, the conglomerate has ties with Whole Foods via its grocery delivery service, and the GrubHub deal promises to be just as lucrative.

“Amazon has redefined convenience with Prime and we’re confident this offering will expose many new diners to the value of Grubhub Plus while driving more business to our restaurant partners and drivers,” said Grubhub CEO Adam DeWitt. The company expects to see a boost in subscription numbers thanks to its new deal with Amazon.

The news comes on the verge of Prime Day, Amazon’s annual sale event taking place over two days this year. On Tuesday and Wednesday, July 13 and 14, Prime subscribers will be treated to a wealth of deals on electronics, home goods, toys, games, and more.

The retail giant has already announced a number of streaming-related deals ahead of Prime Day deals: