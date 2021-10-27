Amazon Fire Smart TVs Now For Sale; Soon to Include Apple AirPlay

Amazon has launched its first-ever smart TVs with the Omni series and 4-Series smart TV models.

The new models include Alexa, and turn your TV into a smart hub in your living room. The new smart TV models are available in a variety of sizes and are loaded with features. With Alexa integration, the Fire TV Omni series allows a fully hands-free experience so that viewers can search for movies and shows, dim the lights, check sports scores, and activate Alexa-based routines with voice-activated commands.

According to Amazon, the new smart TV models will soon include the capability to stream content from iOS devices by way of Apple’s AirPlay and HomeKit.

The Fire TV Omni series will support 4K Ultra HD resolution with HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Digital sound, as well as Dolby Vision for the 65“ and 75” models for true-to-life picture quality, lifelike colors, and exceptional clarity. The Fire TV 4-Series includes 4K UHD resolution with HDR10 and HLG for beautiful picture quality.

The Fire TV Omni series, as well as the Fire TV 4-Series, are both very simple to set up and include Amazon’s “Frustration-Free Setup” process. The smart TVs will recognize viewers’ wi-fi information, connection information and the apps already downloaded on their other Fire TV devices so that searching for apps is a thing of the past.

In addition, with the soon-available Alexa Home Theater feature, the Fire TV Omni series and Fire TV 4-Series will pair directly with compatible Echo premium speakers to create premium sound or will pair with Echo Studio to create a multidimensional Dolby Atmos experience — all wirelessly.

According to Daniel Rausch, Amazon VP of Entertainment Devices and Services, Alexa is key to the Fire TV experience.

“So we’re proud to share that content providers are adding new voice capabilities to help customers get more out of their own streaming experiences. Netflix was one of the first to bet big on voice when they added Alexa capabilities to their app on Fire TV,” he said.

As part of the setup process, viewers will get a notification from their Alexa app with a list of available devices associated with their account to connect to in order to set up their Alexa Home Theater.

The Fire TV Omni series includes the ability to see a live feed from smart home cameras or video doorbells with a Live View Picture-in-Picture feature. This allows viewers to see who is at the front door without interrupting their television watching, gaming, or other activities.

The Fire TV Omni series includes access to thousands of movies, shows, video games, live feeds, music, and more through viewers’ favorite streaming apps like IMDb TV, Tubi, Pluto TV, and others.

In addition, viewers will soon be able to use Apple’s AirPlay to share videos, photos, music, live feeds, and more from their iPhones and iPads to their Fire TV.

Two-way communication is available now through Alexa Communication and soon, communicating through Zoom will be available. Now, viewers can sit back on the couch and call friends and family on their big screen by just plugging in a USB camera directly into their Fire TV Omni series smart TV.

The Fire TV Omni series starts at $409.99 and is available in 43”, 50”, 55”, 65”, and 75” model sizes, with 4K Ultra HD (UHD) resolution, as well as support for HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus. The 65” and 75” models feature a slim bezel that blends seamlessly into your home décor and added support for Dolby Vision.

Look for the Fire TV 4-Series in 43”, 50”, and 55” model sizes, with 4K UHD resolution with HDR10 and HLG for beautiful picture quality, starting at $369.99. It features a fully-integrated Fire TV experience that is always adding new features, smart home capabilities, and more.

The models are available through Amazon.com and at Best Buy stores.