Amazon Launches IMDb What to Watch App to Make Picking a Movie, Series Easier

While Amazon might have retired the IMDb TV name in favor of Freevee, the giant corporation is still attempting to tap into the entertainment database’s name recognition with the launch of the new free IMDb What to Watch app exclusively on Amazon Fire TVs in the U.S.

The service uses interactive games in order to help viewers save time finding the perfect movie or series to stream. After playing a game, players will receive customized movie and TV recommendations across multiple streaming services that line up with their current preferences, interests, and moods. The What to Watch app will provide viewers with details on each title, including its genre, a trailer, and a plot summary.

Fire TV customers can download the What to Watch app on Fire TV, or they can open it with Alexa by saying, “Alexa, open IMDb What to Watch app.”

Multiple games are already available to play via your Fire TV Alexa Voice Remote including:

Quick Draw:

Have you ever sat down on the couch knowing that you wanted to watch something, but had no earthly idea exactly what it was that you wanted to watch? Well, Quick Draw was designed for that exact circumstance as it brings an element of chance into your streaming selections

Players will see a series of virtual “playing cards” shuffle through movie and series options allowing you to pick from three general categories, revealing a trio of picks in seconds. However, if none of the options feel exactly right, you can click “deal cards” for a fresh, new set of picks.

Watch Challenge:

In the Watch Challenge, players watch and then rate, and collect digital stamps as they work their ways through curated lists from IMDb, including the IMDb Top 250 movies list, award-winning titles, popular franchises, and apparently “Movies Made in Paris.” IMDb will be updating their themed lists frequently.

This or That:

A game as old as the internet, in this option, players are presented with two options and simply answer “This or That?” in order to find the perfect movie or TV series to suit their mood.

The questions are designed to narrow down exactly what they want to see from an epic romance to a G-rated family title to a supernatural horror film to a slapstick comedy.

Once viewers have answered all of the questions, they will be given a series of titles that fit what they are looking for, dramatically narrowing down the number of options that they have to choose from. Players can also refresh their choices, including desired viewing running time, before their picks are revealed.

Once a viewing decision has been made, players will see where they can stream the title, and can then start watching with just one click. Viewers are also able to enable the “Your Services” feature so that they can customize the app to prioritize movies and shows that are available from their preferred streaming services.