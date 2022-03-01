Amazon Launches Luna Cloud Gaming Service for All U.S. Customers

Today, Amazon announced the launch of Luna cloud gaming service for all customers in the United States.

Luna offers a library of immersive games along with more games available through other gaming channel subscriptions. The cloud gaming service lets you play games on devices such as Fire TVs, Fire tablets, Windows PCs, Chromebook, Macs, iPhones, iPads, and Android phones. Prime Members can try Luna for free.

Existing early access customers — and customers who sign up for Luna+ or Family Channel by March 31 – can lock in the founder’s pricing and keep Luna+ at $5.99 per month and Family Channel $2.99 per month. On April 1, starting a new subscription for Luna+ will cost $9.99 per month and the Family Channel will cost $5.99 per month.

Daniel Rausch, vice president of Amazon Entertainment Devices and Services said, “Luna harnesses the power of the cloud, enabling customers to instantly play high quality, immersive games on the devices they already own … Today, we’re excited to make Luna available to all customers in the mainland United States, with a unique offer for Prime members to play free games, new Twitch broadcast features for creators, and a broad lineup of titles for any gamer to enjoy.”

Gaming Channel Subscriptions

Prime Gaming Channel (free) gives Amazon Prime members can now play a rotating selection of games for free on Luna through a dedicated channel. For the month of March, Prime members can play Devil May Cry 5; Observer: System Redux; PHOGS!; Flashback; and, from 3/8-3/14, Immortals Fenyx Rising. If you’re a Fire TV user with a compatible mobile phone, you can jump in right away to try out one of these titles with Luna Phone Controller or a physical controller that’s compatible with Luna

Luna+ ($5.99/month for a limited time) offers more than 100 titles with fan favorites like Devil May Cry 5, Ghostrunner, Team Sonic Racing, and Yakuza: Like a Dragon. Games range across genres - action, adventure, racing, classics, and more.

($5.99/month for a limited time) offers more than 100 titles with fan favorites like Devil May Cry 5, Ghostrunner, Team Sonic Racing, and Yakuza: Like a Dragon. Games range across genres - action, adventure, racing, classics, and more. The Family Channel ($2.99 for a limited time) is a curated selection of fun titles for all ages to play, including Monster Truck Championship, Heave Ho, and Sponge Bob Squarepants: Battle for Bikini Bottom.

($2.99 for a limited time) is a curated selection of fun titles for all ages to play, including Monster Truck Championship, Heave Ho, and Sponge Bob Squarepants: Battle for Bikini Bottom. Ubisoft+ Channel ($17.99/month) has Ubisoft’s popular new releases and favorites, such as Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, Far Cry 6, and Immortals Fenyx Rising.

($17.99/month) has Ubisoft’s popular new releases and favorites, such as Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, Far Cry 6, and Immortals Fenyx Rising. The Retro Channel ($4.99/month) is the home of classics and retro-style throwbacks that every gamer should try.

($4.99/month) is the home of classics and retro-style throwbacks that every gamer should try. Jackbox Games Channel ($4.99/month) has party games from Jackbox designed to appeal to everyone.

New Features on Luna

Luna harnesses the power of AWS, the industry’s broadest and deepest cloud infrastructure, to frequently deliver new features and content to gamers.

Live Broadcasting to Twitch: With the latest Luna update on PC, Mac, and Fire TV, anyone can be a Twitch broadcaster on Luna. A new broadcast button lets you stream gameplay live with a camera feed overlaid on-screen, a new and simple way to broadcast to friends or the Twitch community. There is a QR code on Fire TV devices that allows you to connect your phone as a webcam and mic.

Luna Phone Controller: Users can now try Luna on Fire TV using just an iPhone or Android phone as the controller through the Luna Controller app, available as a free download in the iOS and Android app stores. The on-screen controller is an option for new or casual gamers without a controller who want to check out side-scrollers, turn-based RPGs, trivia titles, and more.

Controllers Compatible with Amazon Luna

To start playing, download the Luna Controller app, use a compatible controller, or purchase the Luna Controller.

Luna Controller (now 29% off - $49.99)

off - $49.99) PlayStation 4 DualShock 4 Wireless Controller

Xbox One Controller

Mouse and keyboard

The downside of using a third-party controller is that it may need additional drivers. We’d also like to note that other controllers may be compatible with Luna, however, not all features may be available.

About Luna Controller

The Luna Controller was designed for cloud gaming and features Cloud Direct technology as well as a multiple-antenna design that prioritizes uninterrupted wifi for lower latency gaming. Luna Controller supports Bluetooth and USB for offline play on many devices. Luna Controller is not licensed for play on game consoles.

Bundling Options: