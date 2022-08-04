Amazon Luna Arrives on Samsung TV; Expanding New Gaming Hub Content

The world of video game streaming may never be the same as Amazon is bringing its tech to Samsung Smart TVs. The multimedia giant’s cloud-based platform Luna is making its way onto the Samsung Gaming Hub, adding to an already impressive library of content. Appearing on Samsung’s 2022 line of Smart TVs and Smart Monitors, the move offers console-free gaming options to consumers, further blurring the line between visual and interactive entertainment.

The Samsung Gaming Hub came to the manufacturer's TV and monitor series in June, bringing with it a host of titles and connectivity with a number of brands including Nvidia’s GeForce Now and Twitch. The Tizen OS software running the hub provides more to consumers than simple video games. It also acts as a pass-through device for HDMI-connected consoles such as the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X.

A console-connected controller then operates like a universal remote, allowing viewers to both interact with system menus and use the gamepad with other titles across the TV’s app selection. Samsung Smart TV owners don’t need a console, as built-in Bluetooth and Wi-Fi allows players to connect third-party devices and even Luna's specialized controller to the TV, opening up a world of gaming without spending hundreds on new gadgets.

Amazon’s Luna cloud gaming service provides its customers with a rotating catalog of content for free, with a premium subscription opening an over 100-title library to subscribers. Premiering in the U.S. in March of this year, the service also offers a number of “channels” that offer specific titles for an additional monthly fee. These offerings include the Family Channel with specially selected content appropriate for all ages, Ubisoft+ featuring some of the studio’s biggest titles and the Retro Channel offering classic games and popular throwbacks.

With the addition of Amazon Luna to the Samsung Gaming Hub, the service now offers over 1,000 titles, placing it as the number-one game streaming platform. As Amazon and Samsung make it easier to play some of the hottest titles available, competing one-note consoles may have a real fight on their hands. If customers can purchase a smart TV with all of the capabilities of a premium gaming console, there’s no reason to shell out the cash for yet another device. It may be that cloud-based gaming is making the Console Wars a thing of the past.

Watch the Amazon Luna Welcome Video