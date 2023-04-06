Amazon Offering Trade-ins on Fire TV Devices; Compensating Users for Old Equipment, Giving Discounts on New Purchases

Do you have an old Amazon Fire TV streaming device that you’ve been thinking about upgrading? Well, there’s never been a better time. Amazon has announced that it is now offering users a trade-in program that appraises the current value of their Fire TV device, then applies a gift card to their account for the amount. The program also includes a 20% discount toward the purchase of another Fire TV streaming implement.

How Amazon’s New Trade-in Program Works

1. Choose eligible device(s) associated with your Amazon account, or search for other device(s), even if bought elsewhere.

2. Answer a few questions about the condition of your device(s) to receive a trade-in quote. Even non-working devices are eligible.

3. Print a shipping label and send your device(s) for free - Amazon will verify the condition within 10 days after receipt.

4. Once your trade-in is complete, an Amazon.com Gift Card equal to the appraised value of your device(s), plus a limited-time promotional discount towards any new qualifying Fire TV device, will be automatically applied to your account. Promotional discount is limited to one per customer; terms apply.

Click here to be taken to Amazon’s new Trade-in hub now.

How to Ensure Your Trade-in Doesn’t Get Rejected by Amazon

If you send items more damaged than described, or do not send a complete return (a Fire TV stick without the remote it came with originally, for example), there’s a very good chance your trade-in will be rejected by Amazon.

You can also only take advantage of the trade-in offer once, so make sure you have every item you wish to return gathered together when you attempt to access this program.

What Devices Are Eligible for Amazon’s New Trade-in Program?

Fire TV devices like the Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick 4K can be traded in, as well as Amazon Kindle, Tablet, and Echo devices. Gadgets not made by Amazon are also eligible for the program, and could get you a gift card as well. To check with Amazon for a complete list of accepted devices, as well as products eligible for a discount when you purchase them, click here.

As of now, only Fire TV streaming devices are being accepted. Users with Amazon Fire-branded smart TVs are not eligible to trade their sets in at this time. Select devices, such as Roku and Google Chromecast are eligible for trade-in, even if they weren’t manufactured by Amazon.

How Long is Amazon’s New Trade-in Program Available?

As of now, Amazon will continue to operate this program until July 1, 2023. The program could be extended past that date, depending on if the company thinks it is a success or not.